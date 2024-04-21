Christian Music Star Mandisa Dies at 47: Shine 104.9 Pays Tribute for Beloved Artist

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Mandisa Lynn Hundley, known as Mandisa, died in her home April 18. The next morning, Christian music station Shine 104.9 took to social media to express their condolences.

“It’s with heavy hearts this morning that we let you know Shine 104.9 artist, Mandisa, passed away at home last night,” Shine 104.9 said on their Facebook page. “No other information is available right now. Please pray for her family and friends who are mourning this loss. She was a gift to us all and we can rest assured we’ll see her again one day.”

Lorenda Rae, the station’s afternoon to evening radio host reflected on Mandisa’s life.

“Will miss her beautiful spirit and music — she was sure a light for us all and gave us all courage and hope through her beautiful voice,” Rae said.

Shine 104.9 Chaplain Tyler Kern offered his condolences on the station’s Instagram page.

“She was an amazing artist and inspiration to many as a light shining in the dark,” he said. “As we join together in prayers for her family and loved ones mourning this loss, we are also encouraged by the hope we have that we will hear her singing again in heaven.”

Mandisa came to Spokane in May 2009 as part of the two-day Women of Faith Conference providing the entertainment along with Steven Curtis Chapman, Sandi Patty and Nicole C. Mullen.

Known for writing songs about her own loss of loved ones or the losses that others have experienced, Mandisa was very open about her own mental health struggles and served as a vocal mental health advocate.

She was also a former “American Idol” contestant from Sacramento, California, reportedly living in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 47.

The cause of her death is currently unknown.