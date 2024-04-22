fbpx
42.5 F
Spokane
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
HomeCommentaryFinding Freedom in Detachment: A Daughter's Reflection on Her Father's 81st Birthday
Commentary

Finding Freedom in Detachment: A Daughter’s Reflection on Her Father’s 81st Birthday

By: Sarah Haug

Date:

124

Related stories

Local News

Gonzaga University President Thayne M. McCulloh Announces Retirement

On Monday Thayne M. McCulloh, president of Gonzaga University, announced he would be retiring from his position in July 2025. Having served the university since 1990 and led as president for the past 15 years, McCulloh cited a period of reflection and consultation as the basis for his decision.
Israel-Hamas War

Israelis Prepare for a Passover Overshadowed by War and Loss

As the normally joyous communal holiday of Passover approaches this year, many Israelis say the war in Gaza has dampened the prospect of holding a Seder — the communal retelling of the ancient Israelites’ escape from Egypt from enslavement based on the Bible’s Book of Exodus. 
Local News

Christian Music Star Mandisa Dies at 47: Shine 104.9 Pays Tribute for Beloved Artist

Mandisa Lynn Hundley, known as Mandisa, passed away in her home April 18. The next morning, Christian music station Shine 104.9 took to social media to express their condolences.
Commentary

Everything You Need To Know About Life You Can Get from ‘The Twilight Zone’ and Rodgers & Hammerstein Musicals

Should someone ask me (a secular atheist) where I got my philosophy of life — what to value, how to behave — and how not to, I can answer simply and directly: from watching Rod Serling’s “The Twilight Zone” and Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals as I grew up.
Commentary

University of Southern California Bars Muslim Valedictorian from Giving Her Speech

The University of Southern California's decision to bar their Muslim valedictorian Asna Tabassum from speaking at graduation shows academic institutions are failing to protect students equally.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Photo by milangucci (DepositPhotos)

Finding Freedom in Detachment: A Daughter’s Reflection on Her Father’s 81st Birthday

Commentary by Sarah Haug | FāVS News

As I sat down to write this column, I looked at the date and realized it would have been my father’s 81st birthday. He died 13 years ago, reminding me once again how little control we have over the course of our lives. It is a stark reminder of the fact that the very idea of control is, quite frankly, laughable.

Not that we don’t continue to try. The prayer I say most often asks God to help me, “lay all my affairs in Thy hands,” and “not dwell on the unpleasant things of life.”

Truly, doing either of those things is hard at the best of times. In the Baha’i Faith, we call it “being detached,” and it is a lesson we all struggle to learn, my father maybe more than most. He had multiple bouts with cancer in the years before his death. Each time, feeling overwhelmed (understandably) by his loss of control of the big things in life, he would attempt to ratchet down even tighter on the little ones.

I suspect we all do this, to one degree or another. But I have to laugh at how often I attempt to force the world to bend to my will — even, and maybe especially, when the impossibility of it should be obvious.

What can I say? I am my father’s daughter.

For me, detachment is a lifelong quest. I don’t know if it is in everyone’s nature to lie awake worrying about everything and everyone at two in the morning. It certainly is in mine.

But in the last weeks of his life, a change came over my father. As his health worsened, suddenly he was freed from worry. He no longer feared a loss of control. He knew, at long last, that he’d never had it. At those times, he asked me to pray with him. One of his favorites was this prayer for detachment I referenced earlier. I hope you don’t mind me sharing the whole prayer. It was a comfort to him, as it has been to me for most of my life.

“O God, Refresh and gladden my spirit, purify my heart, illumine my powers. I lay all my affairs in Thy hands. Thou art my guide and my refuge. I will no longer be sorrowful and grieved; I will be a happy and joyful being. O God, I will no longer be full of anxiety, nor will I let trouble harass me. I will not dwell on the unpleasant things of life. O God, Thou art more friend to me than I am to myself. I dedicate myself to Thee, O Lord.”

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Sarah Haug
Sarah Haughttps://www.sarahwoodbury.com/
Although an anthropologist by training, Sarah homeschooled her four children for 20 years before beginning work as a writer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for over 30 years and split their time between their home in Pendleton, Oregon, and Caernarfon, Wales. Sarah's columns on the Baha'i Faith represent her own views and not any official position.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Christian Music Star Mandisa Dies at 47: Shine 104.9 Pays Tribute for Beloved Artist
Next article
Israelis Prepare for a Passover Overshadowed by War and Loss
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x