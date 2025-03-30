What do you want to ask an Evangelical? Submit your question online here or in the form below.



Ask an Evangelical: Why did God send Jesus Christ to die for us?

Commentary by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

This is a great question and at the heart of Christianity. In simplest terms, Jesus’ death provided everyone in the world and throughout history the way to be reconciled to God. We call this atonement.

Many hold different definitions of just how exactly that atonement was accomplished. If you’re curious to know how, this online article explores six of those historical theories.

To keep it simple, I would like to share with you the why with Bible passages I think explain at least some of what God’s purpose was in sending his son Jesus to die on that cross. Because God is infinite, and humans are finite, our understanding will be imperfect and never complete. So my answer at best is limited.

I do believe God has given us enough guidance and instruction in the scriptures to help us understand what each of us needs to comprehend to receive this miraculous gift.

One of the most famous verses in all of scripture for the evangelical — because it summarizes what we understand as the reason behind salvation — is John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

This verse says the purpose of Jesus’ coming was because God, his father, who is spirit (John 4:24), loved the world and wanted to give humans eternal life. The way he did that was through his son, Jesus Christ, who is the visible of the invisible God or God in human flesh (Colossians 1:15). Humanity only needs to believe in Jesus in order to attain that salvation, which is eternal life, the opposite of “perishing.”

What’s interesting — and what I think a lot of evangelicals fail to show in their posture toward others — are the two verses after it (v. 17,18). They simply say, God did not send his son into the world to condemn people. Why? Because we are all condemned already. That part has already taken place. We all stand condemned.

But, God sent Jesus into the world to save us from that condemnation. This statement is verified by Luke 19:10: “For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.”

To summarize, in our condemnation, we are all lost. God sent his son to “find” us. When we trust Christ and his mission to “save” us, to set right our condemnation, we are now reconciled eternally to God. In that reconciliation, we will live with him forever.

The way my mind pictures this scenario is Christ stands with his arms open wide with each person passing before him. As they do, his voice pleads, not in desperation, but in perfect love, “Come unto me. Just believe.” Some respond. Others don’t.

But what do evangelicals believe happens if we are not reconciled to God, if we don’t respond? Well, eternal death in hell. However, again, Christians of all stripes differ on what this means. You can explore more with this outline on four different theories and in this PDF version of the 1996 edition of the book “The Four Views of Hell,” which has since been updated.

Suffice it to say, hell — in whatever form — will include separation from God forever because we rejected his offer of reconciliation. We would do this by not believing the gospel, that his son is God in the flesh who came to die for all our sins and who rose from the dead. Because the Bible says “God is love” (1 John 4:8), I cannot imagine a darker, more painfully agonizing state than to be separated from this perfect and life-giving love.

Now we ask, why was Jesus’ life and death necessary?

The Old Testament helps clarify this mission. God established a sacrificial system to teach his people what sin is. The sacrificial system was bloody and quite disgusting to our modern sensibilities, but it painted a picture of the destruction of sin in the interior and exterior lives of the Israelites.

The use of an unblemished lamb represented how only a spotless sacrifice could atone for sin and reconcile the Israelites back to God. We then can understand the symbolism when John the Baptist announces to the crowd when he sees Jesus in John 1:29: “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!”

As the Lamb of God, Jesus was the final unblemished sacrifice given to God on behalf of the whole world, and not to just those under the Law. By being without sin, Jesus was able, once and for all, to give his body and his blood on behalf of those God loved — all people of every race, tribe and tongue.

Both God and Jesus had a part in this sacrifice. God gave his son. Jesus gave his life. Because of this, evangelicals believe we now have full access to God after we put our trust in Jesus, that he died for us to reconcile us to his father.

One final note. Jesus is known as the “Lamb that was slain” or “Lamb” in the book of Revelation to John. In the final chapter of this final book of the Bible, a river of life flows from the throne of God and “the Lamb.” This river nourishes the tree of life, whose leaves heal the nations.

Whether “nations” means people or nation-states throughout history or both, I can’t think of anything better we need in our world today.

Here’s an excellent explainer by the Bible Project of the purpose of the Old Testament sacrificial system understood by most evangelicals and many other Christian denominations. We believe this Old Testament system was a shadow of things to come, one of those being Jesus’ perfect sacrifice on the cross for the covering of our sins once and for all. (Hebrews 10:1-18)

