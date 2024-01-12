fbpx
Friday, January 12, 2024
CommentaryIsrael-Hamas War

A World Beyond Fear and Vengeance Is Possible

By: Gary Jewell

Medical teams from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society rescue children from the rubble south of Gaza city, in Khan Yunis province (Gaza on Oct. 30, 2023) / Photo by Hashem Zimmon at thenews2.com (DepositPhotos)

A World Beyond Fear and Vengeance Is Possible

Guest Commentary by Gary Jewell | FāVS News

This letter comes almost three months into Israel’s war on Gaza. Many credible voices (Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the United Nations — to name a few) claim this war to be a war of ethnic cleansing. Indeed, maybe even a stronger word like “genocide” might be closer to the truth.

Lest you think these words are exaggeration, let some of the numbers sink in. In a territory of over two million people, well over 20,000 Gazans are dead — the majority children and women and almost all of them non-combatants.

That number is 20 times the number of Israelis killed on Oct. 7. Eighty-five percent of Gazans are internally displaced, i.e. homeless, while Israel basically and intentionally makes the Gaza territory physically uninhabitable for return.

As the destruction of the whole Gaza strip continues, the Israeli government is actively soliciting other nations, mostly nations in Africa, South America and Middle East, to essentially deport to, or “take in,” Palestinians from their homeland.

And while this strategy of forced removal from the land is not new, polls say that up to 80% of Israeli citizens support this wholesale deportation concept.

I can only wonder what role collective Jewish trauma combined with ethno-nationalism and military power plays into this irony.

This being said, I am deeply grateful for the strong, moral Jewish voices, as well as other voices, faith-based or secular. These voices cry out for the world to stand against this moral disaster. And, yes, as U.S. citizens, we all have to acknowledge that our own nation was founded on the practice of genocide and removal of whole peoples — for which we have yet to make restitution.

But that still does not give us a pass from speaking to what is happening now.

Silence Is Complicity

So do we all just stand with our internal angst and say to ourselves, “How tragic! Such is the world!”? It may be an overused slogan, but it is true: Silence is complicity.

So, let us speak and act in whatever capacity we can. Speak out to those you know. Write your governmental representatives. Boycott Israeli products. Align yourself with other voices calling for justice, especially those coming from our Jewish and Palestinian brothers and sisters.

With each passing day the killing continues.

It is time for all sides to lay aside the weapons of war and instead make room for talk of lasting peace. I’m no diplomat but how about this.

First a ceasefire. And second, release of all Israeli hostages and most of Palestinian prisoners. Third, begin talks (truth and reconciliation style) that lead to a contextualized understanding of the collective traumas that are at the root of Middle Eastern violence. Because, neither the brutal attacks from Hamas on Oct. 7, nor the terrible reaction from Israel, happened in a vacuum.

There needs to be a broad national effort for deep listening and truth-telling whereby the deep and generational pain from all sides is heard and understood.

Again, the truth and reconciliation work done decades ago in South Africa is a model of what can happen.

And finally, from out of such deep listening, there might then be hope for a strategy to move forward, crafted under the biblical notion that everyone deserves to “live under their own vine and fig tree, in peace and unafraid.” But first the dropping of bombs and the firing of missiles must end!

As a person of faith, I know that such a world beyond fear and vengeance is possible. Indeed, it is the only world worth living for!

Gary Jewell
Rev. Gary Jewell is serving as interim minister at Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman. Jewell, who is based in Spokane, served as co-pastor at Shalom/Mennonite UCC in Spokane and as interim pastor at several churches in the Pacific Northwest, including Plymouth UCC in Colfax and Spring Valley Mennonite Church in Newport. 

Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
2 hours ago

Thank you for this painful account of what is happening in Palestine, for this glimmer of hope, and, most importantly, for this call to action. We should all write to President Biden and to our legislators urging them to stop funding Israeli’s military, and start funding those who work for peace and reconciliation.

