Thursday, January 11, 2024
FāVS Religion News Roundup: Jan. 11

By: Tracy Simmons

This Roundup announces FāVS’ newest hire, how some will commemorate MLK Jr. Monday, information on the next Eastern Washington Legislative Conference and excellent news about Indigenous Eats.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

FāVS Hires Events Coordinator

First, some exciting news from FāVS. We’ve hired an events coordinator! Offline events, like the popular Coffee Talks we did before COVID, are a key part of our mission. Our board believes it’s a way to build community with our readers and writers.

After a search with many wonderful candidates, we’ve decided to hire Paige Thurman, owner of Driftwood Events as our events coordinator. Read more about her here on our staff page and reach out with any ideas you have on how we can jumpstart community events this year.

Commemorating MLK Jr. Day

Marc Robinson

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is quickly approaching. In Pullman, Marc Robinson, assistant professor at CSU San Bernardino, will give the keynote speech for WSU’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 18.

Robinson, a WSU alum, will discuss his research on the Civil Rights and Black Power movements in the Pacific Northwest. The event will also feature poetry, dance, singing and the MLK spirit awards.

And in Spokane the annual Unity Rally, March and Resource Fair will kick off Jan. 15 at the Spokane Convention Center, 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd. Following the Resource Fair will be the Empowerment Through Action Conference & Workshop in the Spokane Convention Center’s Centennial Ballroom (300 BCD)from  2:30pm – 3:30pm. 

Featured panelists include:

  • Spokane City Council President Betsy Wilkerson
  • Chief Family & Community Engagement Officer Dr. Oscar Harris of Spokane Public Schools
  • Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Robin Kelley of Gonzaga University
  • Director of Communications & Community Engagement for Spokane City Council Lisa Gardner

Renewing Hope for the Future

Later this month the Eastern Washington Legislative Conference will take place at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N Raymond Road in Spokane Valley. The theme this year is “Renewing Hope for the Future.”

The event will include an interfaith worship service, a young adult activists panel, a plenary on environmental issues, a panel with faith leader responses, briefings on 2024 legislative issues and several workshops. It will be from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Indigenous Eats Top 10 New Restaurant in U.S.

Congratulations to Indigenous Eats in Spokane, which was ranked among the 10 best new restaurants in the United States in 2024.  The restaurant is in the Logan Neighborhood and specializes in Native American comfort food. Their menu’s traditional frybread is what earned them the national attention.

Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

