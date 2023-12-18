2023 Spokane Area Christmas Services Listings

News Story by Cassy Benefields | FāVS News

Christian churches throughout the area will soon celebrate the birth of Jesus and what they see as his role in their lives today. Some will do that through solemn candlelight services while others through Jazz ensembles, musicals, communion and more. Each church, denomination and community of believers will gather largely on Christmas Eve at various times, which FāVS News provided in the list below.

If you don’t see your fellowship and would like to be added to our list, please send your service times to Cassy Benefield at [email protected].

Assemblies of God

Legacy Church

23129 E. Mission Ave.

Christmas Eve Gatherings, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

True Hope Church

1316 N. Lincoln St.

Christmas Eve Eve (Dec. 23), 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Valley Assembly

15618 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

Christmas Day Service 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.

Baptist

Faith Baptist Church

2804 E. Euclid Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.

Hillyard Baptist Church

2121 E. Wabash

Christmas Eve Service, 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church

320 W. Graves Rd.

Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m.

Morning Star Baptist Church

3909 W. Rowan Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m.

New Hope Baptist Church

9021 E. Boone Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m.

The Rock Church Spokane

315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley

Christmas Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.

Bible Church

Faith Bible Church

440 W. Cora Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Northview Bible Church

13521 N. Mill Rd.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

South Hill Bible Church

958 E. 29th Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.

Valley Bible Church

3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Veradale

Christmas Eve Service, 9:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7:30 p.m.

Catholic

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.

4th Sunday of Advent Mass (on Christmas Eve), 9 a.m.

Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and Midnight (No confessions on Christmas Eve)

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m., Mass.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes

1115 W. Riverside Ave.

Christmas Eve Services

Children’s Mass with Children’s Choir, Organ & Cantor, 4 p.m.

Vigil Mass with Organ & Cantor, 6 pm.

Christmas Carols with Cathedral Choir, 11:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Services

Solemn Mass at Midnight with Cathedral Brass, Full Choir, Organ & Cantor, Midnight

Christmas Mass at Dawn with Organ & Cantor, 7 a.m.

Christmas Mass with Cathedral Brass, Full Choir, Organ & Cantor, 10 a.m.

Our Lady of Fatima

3327 S. Perry

Christmas Eve Mass, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

Sacred Heart Parish

219 E. Rockwood Blvd.

Christmas Eve Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church

330 E. Boone Ave.

Christmas Eve 4th Sunday Advent Mass, 8:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Sunday Mass, 11 a.m.

Christmas Eve Mass for Christmas, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., & 10 p.m.

St. Augustine Parish

428 W. 19th Ave.

Christmas Eve Services

Christmas Eve Vigil Mass for 4th Sunday of Advent, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Christmas Eve Mass 4 p.m., 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Services

Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m.

St. Charles Parish

4515 N. Alberta St.

Christmas Eve Mass, 10 a.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

1104 W. Heroy Ave.

Christmas Eve 4th Sunday of Advent Mass, 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Mass, 5 p.m.

Christmas Mass, 10 a.m.

St. John Vianney Church

503 N. Walnut Rd.

Christmas Eve Mass, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rectory

1503 W. Dean Ave.

Christmas Eve Mass in English, 8 a.m.

Christmas Eve Mass in Spanish, 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Services

Christmas Eve Obligation Mass, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m. & Midnight

Christmas Day Services

Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.

St. Paschal Catholic Church

2521 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Mass, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

3520 East 18th Ave.

Christmas Eve Services

Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service

Christmas Midnight Mass, Midnight

Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m.

St. Thomas More Parish

505 W. Saint Thomas More Way

Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m. (Parish Activity Center), 4:30 p.m. (Church) & 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m.

Charismatic

Spokane Christian Center

8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 10 a.m.

Victory Faith

Valley Campus, 2024 N Argonne Rd. / North Campus, 11008 N. Newport Hwy.

Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Westside Church

10511 W. Aero Rd.

Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.

Christ Holy Sanctified Church of America

The Church of Berachah

508 E. 25th Ave.

Christmas Eve Worship Service, 11 a.m.

Church of Christ

Northside Church of Christ & Sunrise Church of Christ

5601 N. Jefferson St.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.

Church of God

New Horizons Community Church

3122 W. Lincoln Rd.

Christmas Eve Services, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Church of God in Christ

Holy Temple Church of God in Christ

806 W. Indiana Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m.

Disciples of Christ

North Hill Christian Church

4620 N. Post

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.

Episcopal

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection

15319 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Service, 7:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

2404 N. Howard St.

Christmas Eve Family & Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.

St. David’s Episcopal Church

7315 N. Wall St.

Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

St. John’s Cathedral

127 E. 12th Ave.

Christmas Eve Services

Festive Christmas Worship with Carillon, 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Festival Christmas Eucharist at 10:30 p.m., Carillon Christmas Music at 10 p.m.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

5720 S. Perry St.

Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

West Central Abbey

1832 West Dean Ave.

Christmas Eve Liturgy, 4 p.m. (Music, stories, poetry and a special Godly Play reverb)

Christmas Eve Liturgy, 7 p.m. (Quieter contemplation of the Magnificat)

Foursquare

Life Center Foursquare Church

1202 N. Government Way

Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Eve Service, 4 & 6 p.m.* (ASL Interpreted)

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.* & 1 p.m. (*ASL Interpreted)

Life Center North Church

8303 N. Division St.

Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 6 p.m.

Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.

Summit Spokane

Summit South (1801 E. 29th Ave.)

U-District (1003 E. Trent Ave.)

Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7p.m. (Summit South)

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m. (Summit U-District & Live-Streamed)

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. (Summit South & Live-Streamed)

Lutheran

Advent Lutheran Church

13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Worship Service with Holy Communion, 9:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

4320 S. Conklin St.

Christmas Eve Lessons & Carols Family Service, 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Divine Service, 10 a.m.

Central Lutheran Church

512 S. Bernard St.

Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

8441 N. Indian Trail Rd.

Christmas Eve Worship Service, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Worship Service, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.

St. Luke Lutheran Church

9704 N. Division St.

Christmas Eve 4th Advent Worship, 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

316 E. 24th Ave.

Christmas Eve Advent Four Service, 9:30 a.m. (Live-streamed)

Christmas Eve Family Worship Service, 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Service, 8 p.m. (Live-streamed)

St. Matthew Lutheran Church

6905 N. Country Homes Blvd.

Christmas Eve Morning Service, 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Evening Service, 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.

Zion Lutheran Church

8304 East Buckeye, Millwood

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Methodist

Audubon Park United Methodist Church

3908 N. Driscoll Blvd.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m. & 8 p.m. (Both live-streamed)

Covenant United Methodist Church

15515 N. Gleneden

Christmas Eve Service, 9:30 a.m. (Live-streamed) & 4 p.m.

Manito United Methodist Church

3220 S. Grand Blvd.

Advent Four Service on Christmas Eve, 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Moran United Methodist Church

3601 E. 65th Ave.

Christmas Eve Church Service, 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Evening Service, 7 p.m.

Timberview Church (Free Methodist)

15511 N. Howe Rd., Mead

Friday, Dec. 22, Candlelight Service, 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.

Nazarene

Spokane First Church of the Nazarene

9004 N. Country Homes Blvd.

Christmas Eve Family Service, 10:45 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.

Non-denominational

Calvary Chapel Spokane

511 W. Hastings

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 3 p.m.* & 4:30 p.m. (*With Russian Translation)

Calvary Chapel Spokane Valley

16409 E. Broadway

Christmas Eve Service, 2 & 4 p.m.

Crossover Church

16825 N. Newport Hwy., Mead

Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Foothills Community Church

11102 N. Forker Rd.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.

Fourth Memorial Church

2000 N. Standard Street

Christmas Eve Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.

Indian Trail Church

9010 N. Indian Trail Rd.

Christmas Eve Fourth Advent Service, 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:45 p.m.

Lake Spokane Community Church

6418-A Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls

Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.

Living Grace Fellowship

1012 S. Freya St.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 10 a.m.

Mount Zion Holiness Church

2627 E 5th Ave.

Christmas Eve Musical and Party (bring a gift), 10 a.m.

New Community

518 W 3rd Ave.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.

ONE* North

6311 E. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead

Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.

ONE* Valley

15601 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley

Christmas Eve Service, 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Shiloh Hills Fellowship

207 E. Lincoln Rd.

Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.

Soma Spokane

Riverfront Part Clock Tower

Christmas Eve at the Clock Tower, 4-5 p.m.

Southside Christian Church

2934 E. 27th Ave.

Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Sozo Church

2131 W. Woodside Ave.

Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.

Valley Real Life-Barker Campus (All times in-person and online)

1831 S. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley

Thursday, Dec. 21, Christmas Service, 4:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22, Christmas Service, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Valley Real Life-Riverside Campus

7111 N. Nine Mile Rd.

Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Zion

545 East Wellesley

Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.

Open Bible

Turning Point Church

11911 N. Division St.

Saturday, Dec. 23, Candlelight Christmas Service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24, Candlelight Christmas Service, 10 a.m. (Repeat of Saturday Service)

Orthodox

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

1703 N. Washington St.

Dec. 24, Orthros, 9 a.m.

Dec. 24, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

Dec. 24, Great Vespers, 6 p.m.

Dec. 25, Orthros, 9 a.m.

Dec. 25, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.

St. Nicholas Antiochian Western Rite Orthodox Church

1325 E. Queen Ave.

Christmas Eve Service Morning Matins, 10-11 a.m.

Christmas Eve Service Evening: Nine Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m.

Presbyterian

Bethany Presbyterian Church & Knox Presbyterian Church

806 W. Knox Ave.

Christmas Eve Service with Communion, 9:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church

318 S. Cedar

Thursday, Dec. 21, Solstice Service, 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve Morning Service, 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Family-Friendly Service, 4 p.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church

4102 S. Crestline St.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, Longest Night Service of Comfort, Prayer and Reflection 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve Morning Service, 9 a.m.

Christmas Eve Jazz Service with Candle Lighting, 3 p.m.

Christmas Eve Choir Service with Candle Lighting & Communion, 5 p.m.

Millwood Presbyterian Church

3223 N. Marguerite Rd.

Christmas Eve Morning Service, 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Family Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve MCPC Bell Choir, 6:40 p.m.

Christmas Eve Traditional Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Northwood Presbyterian Church

6721 N. Monroe St.

Christmas Eve Service, 10:30 a.m.

Opportunity Presbyterian Church

202 N. Pines, Spokane Valley

Thursday, Dec. 21, Silent Night ‘A Christmas Service for Those Who Are Grieving’, 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve Morning Worship Service, 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Shadle Presbyterian Church

5508 North Alberta St.

Christmas Eve Service at Morning Star Baptist Church, 3909 W. Rowan Ave., 11 a.m.

Whitworth Presbyterian Church

312 West Hawthorne Rd.

Christmas Eve Morning Worship, 10 a.m.

Children’s Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.

Traditional Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Jazz Christmas Eve Service, 9 p.m.

Quaker

Spokane Friends

1612 West Dalke

Christmas Eve Service, 8:45 a.m. (Unprogrammed) & 10 a.m. (Programmed)

Unity

Unity Spiritual Center

2900 S. Bernard

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.

United Church of Christ

Veradale United Church of Christ

611 North Progress Rd.

Christmas Eve Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.

Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ

411 S. Washington St.