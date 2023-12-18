2023 Spokane Area Christmas Services Listings
News Story by Cassy Benefields | FāVS News
Christian churches throughout the area will soon celebrate the birth of Jesus and what they see as his role in their lives today. Some will do that through solemn candlelight services while others through Jazz ensembles, musicals, communion and more. Each church, denomination and community of believers will gather largely on Christmas Eve at various times, which FāVS News provided in the list below.
Assemblies of God
23129 E. Mission Ave.
- Christmas Eve Gatherings, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
1316 N. Lincoln St.
- Christmas Eve Eve (Dec. 23), 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.
- Christmas Eve, 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.
15618 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley
- Christmas Day Service 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.
Baptist
2804 E. Euclid Ave.
- Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.
2121 E. Wabash
- Christmas Eve Service, 10:30 a.m.
320 W. Graves Rd.
- Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m.
3909 W. Rowan Ave.
- Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m.
9021 E. Boone Ave.
- Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m.
315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley
- Christmas Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.
Bible Church
440 W. Cora Ave.
- Christmas Eve Service, 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.
13521 N. Mill Rd.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
958 E. 29th Ave.
- Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.
3021 S. Sullivan Rd., Veradale
- Christmas Eve Service, 9:30 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7:30 p.m.
Catholic
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
3624 W. Indian Trail Rd.
- 4th Sunday of Advent Mass (on Christmas Eve), 9 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and Midnight (No confessions on Christmas Eve)
- Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m., Mass.
Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes
1115 W. Riverside Ave.
Christmas Eve Services
- Children’s Mass with Children’s Choir, Organ & Cantor, 4 p.m.
- Vigil Mass with Organ & Cantor, 6 pm.
- Christmas Carols with Cathedral Choir, 11:30 p.m.
Christmas Day Services
- Solemn Mass at Midnight with Cathedral Brass, Full Choir, Organ & Cantor, Midnight
- Christmas Mass at Dawn with Organ & Cantor, 7 a.m.
- Christmas Mass with Cathedral Brass, Full Choir, Organ & Cantor, 10 a.m.
3327 S. Perry
- Christmas Eve Mass, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.
219 E. Rockwood Blvd.
- Christmas Eve Mass, 10 a.m.
330 E. Boone Ave.
- Christmas Eve 4th Sunday Advent Mass, 8:30 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Sunday Mass, 11 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Mass for Christmas, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., & 10 p.m.
428 W. 19th Ave.
Christmas Eve Services
- Christmas Eve Vigil Mass for 4th Sunday of Advent, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Mass 4 p.m., 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Christmas Day Services
- Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m.
4515 N. Alberta St.
- Christmas Eve Mass, 10 a.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.
- Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1104 W. Heroy Ave.
- Christmas Eve 4th Sunday of Advent Mass, 10 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Mass, 5 p.m.
- Christmas Mass, 10 a.m.
503 N. Walnut Rd.
- Christmas Eve Mass, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rectory
1503 W. Dean Ave.
- Christmas Eve Mass in English, 8 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Mass in Spanish, 11 a.m.
304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley
Christmas Eve Services
- Christmas Eve Obligation Mass, 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m. & Midnight
Christmas Day Services
- Christmas Day Mass, 10 a.m.
2521 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley
- Christmas Eve Mass, 8 a.m. & 10 a.m.
3520 East 18th Ave.
Christmas Eve Services
- Christmas Eve Mass, 4:30 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, 7 p.m.
Christmas Day Service
- Christmas Midnight Mass, Midnight
- Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m.
505 W. Saint Thomas More Way
- Christmas Eve Mass, 4 p.m. (Parish Activity Center), 4:30 p.m. (Church) & 10 p.m.
- Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m.
Charismatic
8909 E. Bigelow Gulch Rd.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 10 a.m.
Valley Campus, 2024 N Argonne Rd. / North Campus, 11008 N. Newport Hwy.
- Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
10511 W. Aero Rd.
- Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.
Christ Holy Sanctified Church of America
508 E. 25th Ave.
- Christmas Eve Worship Service, 11 a.m.
Church of Christ
Northside Church of Christ & Sunrise Church of Christ
5601 N. Jefferson St.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.
Church of God
3122 W. Lincoln Rd.
- Christmas Eve Services, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Church of God in Christ
Holy Temple Church of God in Christ
806 W. Indiana Ave.
- Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m.
Disciples of Christ
4620 N. Post
- Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 6 p.m.
Episcopal
Episcopal Church of the Resurrection
15319 E. 8th Ave., Spokane Valley
- Christmas Eve Service, 7:30 p.m.
2404 N. Howard St.
- Christmas Eve Family & Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.
7315 N. Wall St.
- Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.
- Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.
127 E. 12th Ave.
Christmas Eve Services
- Festive Christmas Worship with Carillon, 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
- Festival Christmas Eucharist at 10:30 p.m., Carillon Christmas Music at 10 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
5720 S. Perry St.
- Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.
1832 West Dean Ave.
- Christmas Eve Liturgy, 4 p.m. (Music, stories, poetry and a special Godly Play reverb)
- Christmas Eve Liturgy, 7 p.m. (Quieter contemplation of the Magnificat)
Foursquare
1202 N. Government Way
- Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Eve Service, 4 & 6 p.m.* (ASL Interpreted)
- Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m., 11 a.m.* & 1 p.m. (*ASL Interpreted)
8303 N. Division St.
- Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 6 p.m.
- Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 9 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.
Summit South (1801 E. 29th Ave.)
U-District (1003 E. Trent Ave.)
- Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7p.m. (Summit South)
- Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m. (Summit U-District & Live-Streamed)
- Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. (Summit South & Live-Streamed)
Lutheran
13009 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley
- Christmas Eve Worship Service with Holy Communion, 9:30 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
4320 S. Conklin St.
- Christmas Eve Lessons & Carols Family Service, 5 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
- Christmas Day Divine Service, 10 a.m.
512 S. Bernard St.
- Christmas Eve Service, 6:30 p.m.
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
8441 N. Indian Trail Rd.
- Christmas Eve Worship Service, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.
3606 S. Schafer Rd., Spokane Valley
- Christmas Eve Worship Service, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. & 5 p.m.
9704 N. Division St.
- Christmas Eve 4th Advent Worship, 10 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.
316 E. 24th Ave.
- Christmas Eve Advent Four Service, 9:30 a.m. (Live-streamed)
- Christmas Eve Family Worship Service, 4 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship Service, 8 p.m. (Live-streamed)
6905 N. Country Homes Blvd.
- Christmas Eve Morning Service, 10 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Evening Service, 6:30 p.m.
- Christmas Day Service, 10 a.m.
8304 East Buckeye, Millwood
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
Methodist
Audubon Park United Methodist Church
3908 N. Driscoll Blvd.
- Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m. & 8 p.m. (Both live-streamed)
Covenant United Methodist Church
15515 N. Gleneden
- Christmas Eve Service, 9:30 a.m. (Live-streamed) & 4 p.m.
Manito United Methodist Church
3220 S. Grand Blvd.
- Advent Four Service on Christmas Eve, 10:30 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.
3601 E. 65th Ave.
- Christmas Eve Church Service, 10:30 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Evening Service, 7 p.m.
Timberview Church (Free Methodist)
15511 N. Howe Rd., Mead
- Friday, Dec. 22, Candlelight Service, 6 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.
Nazarene
Spokane First Church of the Nazarene
9004 N. Country Homes Blvd.
- Christmas Eve Family Service, 10:45 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.
Non-denominational
511 W. Hastings
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service 3 p.m.* & 4:30 p.m. (*With Russian Translation)
16409 E. Broadway
- Christmas Eve Service, 2 & 4 p.m.
16825 N. Newport Hwy., Mead
- Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
11102 N. Forker Rd.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.
2000 N. Standard Street
- Christmas Eve Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.
9010 N. Indian Trail Rd.
- Christmas Eve Fourth Advent Service, 10 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:45 p.m.
6418-A Hwy 291, Nine Mile Falls
- Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.
1012 S. Freya St.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 10 a.m.
Mount Zion Holiness Church
2627 E 5th Ave.
- Christmas Eve Musical and Party (bring a gift), 10 a.m.
518 W 3rd Ave.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4 p.m.
6311 E. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead
- Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.
15601 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley
- Christmas Eve Service, 9:30 a.m. & 11 a.m.
207 E. Lincoln Rd.
- Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.
Riverfront Part Clock Tower
- Christmas Eve at the Clock Tower, 4-5 p.m.
2934 E. 27th Ave.
- Dec. 23, Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service, 9 a.m. & 11 a.m.
2131 W. Woodside Ave.
- Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.
Valley Real Life-Barker Campus (All times in-person and online)
1831 S. Barker Rd., Spokane Valley
- Thursday, Dec. 21, Christmas Service, 4:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 22, Christmas Service, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 23, Christmas Service, 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 1 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Valley Real Life-Riverside Campus
7111 N. Nine Mile Rd.
- Dec. 24, Christmas Service, 3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.
545 East Wellesley
- Christmas Eve Service, 10 a.m.
Open Bible
11911 N. Division St.
- Saturday, Dec. 23, Candlelight Christmas Service, 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 24, Candlelight Christmas Service, 10 a.m. (Repeat of Saturday Service)
Orthodox
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1703 N. Washington St.
- Dec. 24, Orthros, 9 a.m.
- Dec. 24, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.
- Dec. 24, Great Vespers, 6 p.m.
- Dec. 25, Orthros, 9 a.m.
- Dec. 25, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m.
St. Nicholas Antiochian Western Rite Orthodox Church
1325 E. Queen Ave.
- Christmas Eve Service Morning Matins, 10-11 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Service Evening: Nine Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m.
Presbyterian
Bethany Presbyterian Church & Knox Presbyterian Church
806 W. Knox Ave.
- Christmas Eve Service with Communion, 9:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.
318 S. Cedar
- Thursday, Dec. 21, Solstice Service, 6 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Morning Service, 10 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Family-Friendly Service, 4 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church
4102 S. Crestline St.
- Wednesday, Dec. 20, Longest Night Service of Comfort, Prayer and Reflection 7 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Morning Service, 9 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Jazz Service with Candle Lighting, 3 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Choir Service with Candle Lighting & Communion, 5 p.m.
3223 N. Marguerite Rd.
- Christmas Eve Morning Service, 10 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Family Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.
- Christmas Eve MCPC Bell Choir, 6:40 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Traditional Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
6721 N. Monroe St.
- Christmas Eve Service, 10:30 a.m.
Opportunity Presbyterian Church
202 N. Pines, Spokane Valley
- Thursday, Dec. 21, Silent Night ‘A Christmas Service for Those Who Are Grieving’, 7 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Morning Worship Service, 10 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
5508 North Alberta St.
- Christmas Eve Service at Morning Star Baptist Church, 3909 W. Rowan Ave., 11 a.m.
312 West Hawthorne Rd.
- Christmas Eve Morning Worship, 10 a.m.
- Children’s Christmas Eve Service, 4 p.m.
- Traditional Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.
- Jazz Christmas Eve Service, 9 p.m.
Quaker
1612 West Dalke
- Christmas Eve Service, 8:45 a.m. (Unprogrammed) & 10 a.m. (Programmed)
Unity
2900 S. Bernard
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 4:30 p.m.
United Church of Christ
Veradale United Church of Christ
611 North Progress Rd.
- Christmas Eve Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.
Westminster Congregational United Church of Christ
411 S. Washington St.
- Thursday, Dec. 21, Longest Night of the Year Service, 6 p.m.
- Christmas Eve Christmas Pageant, 10:30 a.m.
- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.