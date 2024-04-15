Whitworth Will Honor the Rev. Stephy Nobles-Beans at Gospel Explosion Finale on April 19

News Brief by FāVS Staff

The Rev. Stephy Noble-Beans — Whitworth University’s associate chaplain for the diversity, equity and inclusion ministry — will retire in May. But she won’t be leaving without one final musical concert.

Known as “Mama Beans” on campus, she will celebrate one last Gospel Explosion at 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Whitworth’s Seeley G. Mudd Chapel.

Nobles-Beans held the first Gospel Explosion event at Whitworth 25 years ago. Her dream was to have multiple church choirs and praise dancers from the Spokane region come together for one night to praise and worship the Lord.

The theme of this year’s event is “Come On and Praise the Lord with Me!” The following choirs and praise dancers will come together for the evening:

Praise Dancer – Mona Martin

Spokane Community Gospel Choir

Psalmist – Minister Mina Davis

Holy Temple COGIC Choir

Bethel AME Choir

Calvary Baptist Church Choir

Mt. Olive Baptist Church Choir

Morning Star Baptist Church Choir

New Hope Baptist Church Choir

United Black Voices of Spokane

Praise Dancer – Ashley Bethely

WERE Praise Team

Nobles-Beans will also receive a very special humanitarian award during the event. This community award celebrates individuals with dedication to the service of humanity, respect for all people, a reliance on God, humility and integrity.

The event is free and open to the public.