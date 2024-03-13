This Ramadan, Feel the Hunger and Feed the Hungry

Commentary by Maimoona Harrington | FāVS News

The dawn of March 10 started the the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims yearn and pray for this holy month to come, so they can fulfill their obligation, gain many blessings and treasure all that this month brings.

اَللّهُمَّ بَلِّغْنَا رَمَضَان

Allahumma Ballighna Ramadan

“Oh Allah, allow us to reach the month of Ramadan”

Around the globe, Muslims, including myself, will be fasting for 29-30 days (depending on the sight of the moon), connecting with our Creator and finding solace at home or with our congregation. Ramadan gives us an opportunity to take a break from our fast-paced, hectic routines. After a long day of being hungry and thirsty, we appreciate food and water.

Fasting helps us detox our bodies,

refresh our souls, recharge our minds,

and renews our faith.

Ramadan is the month of the Quran.

The Holy Quran (Islam’s scripture) was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad PBUH during the month of Ramadan. So the focus is not only fasting, but also reading and learning the abundant lessons from the Quran.

Muslims will be fasting in the comfort of their homes and feel its essence. It is not only a month of spiritual growth, but a reminder of our blessings and the deprivations of so many around the globe.

During Ramadan, Muslims deprive themselves of food and water by their very own choice. Then there are those, who do intermittent fasting to lose weight or stay fit, all by their very own choice and want.

Remembering Those Who Don’t Choose to Fast

As we opt to fast with our wish and desire, there are so many who can’t even afford a single meal of the day. Or who live in war zones, where they have no access to food. They constantly live in the state of fasting.

Nearly one in ten people around the world go to bed hungry each night, a crisis driven largely by conflict, climate change and chronic inequality.

Action Against Hunger

People are starving due to bad economy or natural disasters and some due to conflicts and wars, created by men. One such ongoing conflict is the one in Gaza.

Gaza is facing a famine caused by conflict not climate. The people in Gaza are starving as they do not have a choice, but to starve. Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims, but with no food and shelter, Muslims in Gaza are suffering during this holy month.

“At least 500,000 people are facing famine while nearly the entire population of Gaza, 2.3 million people, is experiencing acute food shortage, figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) show,” Al-Jazeera reported, adding, “On Sunday, a two-month-old Palestinian boy died of starvation, according to reports.”

It is sad to say, but these conflicts in the region are not something new. Last year, I wrote “An Annual Ritual Clashes During Ramadan at Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem” and shared how clashes have become an annual ritual during the month of Ramadan.

As humans, we are considered the best of creations, yet, in my view, we are the worst of creations. We can see, we can hear, we can feel but it’s all very selective and biased.

Feeding the Hungry a Universal Good

The Torah, the Bible and the Quran all share the same message of feeding the hungry.

“Is it not to deal thy bread to the hungry, and that thou bring the poor that are cast out to thy house? when thou seest the naked, that thou cover him; and that thou hide not thyself from thine own flesh?”—Isaiah 58:7 (KJV)

“Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?”—Matthew 25:37 (KJV)

“Those who, for the love of Him, feed the needy, and the orphan, and the captive, We feed you only for Allah’s sake; we do not seek of you any recompense or thanks, we fear from our Lord a Day that shall be long and distressful.”—Quran 76:8-10

Only if we surpass our biases and selective feelings, we can perhaps have compassion for others’ pain and misery. In my individual capacity, as a human, I beg not for ceasefire only but for forever peace, for the sake of humanity, let’s have peace.

I said this before, and I will say it again, peace is imperative, attainable and retainable but only if we work for it. My desire for peace and compassion is not limited to the Muslims in Gaza but also for the hostages in Gaza and anyone that’s suffering!

This Ramadan not only Muslims but the whole world should feel the hunger created by men and should pray and seek for peace and compassion for all.

Peace.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.