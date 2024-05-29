‘The Empire Strikes Palestine: A Film Festival’ raises awareness of the country’s struggle

News Brief by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

The Inland Northwest Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine presents “The Empire Strikes Palestine: A Film Festival” in downtown Spokane.

The festival started Sunday and will continue every Sunday night through June 16 from 4-6 p.m at the Magic Lantern Theater.

“We hope that the audience will leave the films with, at the very least, some questions about the narrative that they may have been taught about Israel and Palestine,” said Renee Potter, a member of the INWCLP Film Fest Committee. “Along with that the comprehension that this history did not begin with the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.”

The films chosen will focus on educating viewers on the history, relationships and struggles of Palestine and Palestinians.

“The INWCLP is dedicated to raising awareness, fostering understanding and promoting empathy and solidarity with Palestinian struggles,” Potter said.

The features include: “The Occupation of the American Mind,” “The Settlers,” “Gaza Fights for Freedom” and “Boycott.”

A moderator will speak about the film and facilitate a discussion with audience members after each showing.

“The Empire Files” filmmaker, Abbey Martin, will be available for Q&A via Zoom after the viewing of “Gaza Fights for Freedom” on June 9.

Admission is free for everyone. However, theater capacity is 100, so members of the film fest committee encourage people to arrive early.

For more information, visit the INWCLP website.