fbpx
59.8 F
Spokane
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsSummit Church kicks off summer with City Serve Day
NewsLocal News

Summit Church kicks off summer with City Serve Day

By: Mary Feusner

Date:

52

Related stories

Commentary

God loves all: Dispelling the myth that God hates the LGBTQ+ community

Discover the truth about God's love for the LGBTQ+ community. A thought-provoking commentary that challenges misconceptions.
Local News

Spokane library hosts Taiko drumming event for AAPI Heritage Month

Experience the mesmerizing beats of Spokane Taiko drum group during Asian American & Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Commentary

Should Memorial Day be observed in church?

Examining the role of Memorial Day in evangelical churches. Explore the controversy surrounding its observance in sanctuaries.
Local News

Spokane rallies to restore defaced Pride crosswalk, raises $15,000 in three days

Discover how the Spokane Arts non-profit raised $15,000 in just three days to repaint the Pride crosswalk mural.
National News

New report finds ‘surge’ in corporate attention to religious diversity

Explore the changing landscape of corporate diversity. Learn how more Fortune 500 companies are embracing religious diversity and inclusion.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img

Summit Church kicks off summer with City Serve Day

News Brief by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

Summit Church will be hosting a City Serve Day next month, in an effort to support the local community. 

According to Summit Church, they value the biblical practice of serving and the belief that helping the community is both a blessing to others and a catalyst for personal spiritual growth. 

Kathi Plegar, community partners director at Summit Church said, “It is important to us that our church is not treated like a country club where people come on Sundays. We really want to be out in the city doing things.” 

City Serve Day will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, June 1.  

Summit Church will be focusing on four specific locations in Spokane to better serve the community. The volunteer opportunities will consist of: Logan Neighborhood cleanup, Planting with Friends of the Bluff, Serving at Southside Food Pantry and Food Kit packaging with Generation Alive. 

Volunteers will receive an email with more specific information once they register for an event. 

South Hill, one of Summit Church’s locations in Spokane, will be hosting a barbeque at noon following the volunteer activities. According to Plegar, this is a chance for the volunteers to have some community time after serving together. 

For more information or to register for the event visit Summit’s City Serve Day webpage.

Mary Feusner
Mary Feusner
Mary Feusner is a senior at Washington State University, pursuing a degree in Multimedia Journalism. Her passion for history and religions, which began when she was a child, along with a class taught by Tracy Simmons at WSU, led to her initial interest in religion journalism. Beyond writing, Mary has a love for reading and collecting fiction novels. She currently serves as a student ambassador for the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at WSU. She is eager to gain experience in journalism and make meaningful contributions to the field. She is excited for the opportunity to learn from the dedicated journalists at FāVS News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Spokane library hosts Taiko drumming event for AAPI Heritage Month
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x