Summit Church kicks off summer with City Serve Day

News Brief by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

Summit Church will be hosting a City Serve Day next month, in an effort to support the local community.

According to Summit Church, they value the biblical practice of serving and the belief that helping the community is both a blessing to others and a catalyst for personal spiritual growth.

Kathi Plegar, community partners director at Summit Church said, “It is important to us that our church is not treated like a country club where people come on Sundays. We really want to be out in the city doing things.”

City Serve Day will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, June 1.

Summit Church will be focusing on four specific locations in Spokane to better serve the community. The volunteer opportunities will consist of: Logan Neighborhood cleanup, Planting with Friends of the Bluff, Serving at Southside Food Pantry and Food Kit packaging with Generation Alive.

Volunteers will receive an email with more specific information once they register for an event.

South Hill, one of Summit Church’s locations in Spokane, will be hosting a barbeque at noon following the volunteer activities. According to Plegar, this is a chance for the volunteers to have some community time after serving together.

For more information or to register for the event visit Summit’s City Serve Day webpage.