fbpx
83.9 F
Spokane
Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeCommentaryStruggling to create: Can we find hope in art amid global despair?
Commentary

Struggling to create: Can we find hope in art amid global despair?

By: Hyphen Parent

Date:

183

Related stories

Local News

After feeding thousands for over 30 years, Moscow food bank director passes the torch

At 83, Moscow resident Linda Nickels retires as steward of the Moscow Food Bank after three decades of service. Guided by her faith, Nickels reflects on her decision to step down and the impact she’s made, having helped feed thousands in Latah County. Despite challenges, her leadership, dedication, and community support ensured no one left the food bank empty-handed.
COVID-19

Clergy report surprising financial optimism, but experts caution about hidden struggles

Learn about the financial well-being of faith leaders in the pandemic era. Discover why clergy rate their financial health significantly higher than the general public.
Commentary

Delight in the change around you with haiku

Experience the beauty of autumn and its unique rhythms with haiku. Discover how seasonal changes can be observed with attentiveness in this insightful blog post.
Local News

Spokane pastor delivers opening prayer in U.S. House, calls for national healing

Explore the impactful prayer for national healing delivered by Pastor John Repsold of Mosaic Fellowship at the opening of the House of Representatives.
Commentary

From cult to culture: Understanding the fine line between belief and bondage

Read Pete Haug's latest commentary about Breaking free from the influence of cultish thinking vs. cultural conditioning to discover the importance of independent thought and self-reliance.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Israeli Mural / Photo by lucidwaters (DepositPhotos)

Struggling to create: Can we find hope in art amid global despair?

Commentary by Hyphen Parent | FāVS News

I’ve been sitting in front of a blank page on my screen for six hours. I’ve been sitting in front of a blank screen in my mind for days, weeks and months. The world around us has so much horror; it just seems to change, grow and expand. How do we cope? 

Recently, Parshat Shoftim was read in synagogues around the world. That Torah portion includes the line, “Justice, justice shall you pursue …’” That line has meant the world to me, but, in today’s world, I find myself overwhelmed by that prospect. 

How can we even take those steps to pursue justice when the world is burning around us? Three or four tragedies ago, a friend wrote, “Someone said, ‘I don’t have the emotional energy to be the change I want to see in the world,’ and I feel that like a sucker punch.” 

How are we supposed to function much less pursue justice when we’re heartbroken and beaten down? 

What do you do when you’re overwhelmed? How do you cope? For those who create, how do you do so amid all the horrors in the world? I’m trying, but my attempts have been inadequate.

Creating can help us process our responses, but creating can be difficult or even impossible when we’re feeling dejected. In the past, art has helped me. However, at this point, I’m finding it difficult to make art. 

In “Your Art Will Save Your Life,” Beth Pickens writes, “…I have consistently, heavily relied on artists to make me want to be in the world at its worst and embody a deeper experience of life at its best.” 

While I currently struggle to create alone, art groups have helped immensely. I’m part of a once-a-month art group at my local library where we make something new each time with a group of friends. 

Sometimes I use that time to analyze my reaction to bad news. Sometimes I immerse myself in completely unrelated art as a distraction. Often, my finished art project doesn’t even matter. Sometimes I throw what I create in the trash as soon as I get home. Sometimes I frame it. The process and the people are what I truly need. 

The art can be useful, but the artists are the real help. 

What do you do to process the horrors in the world? I need your help. Please feel free to leave a comment explaining what you’ve done to cope. 

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Hyphen Parent
Hyphen Parent
Dorothy-Ann Parent (better known as Hyphen) is a writer, a traditional Jew, a seeker of justice, a lover of stories and someone who’s best not left unattended in a bookshop or animal shelter.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Clergy report surprising financial optimism, but experts caution about hidden struggles
Next article
After feeding thousands for over 30 years, Moscow food bank director passes the torch
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x