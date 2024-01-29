Stopping and Listening Is Important for All

Commentary by Becky Tallent | FāVS News

I’ve been a birder for quite a while, but recently local birds have been my primary entertainment. Watching them means I have slowed down enough to be appreciative.

It wasn’t a voluntary slowdown; knee surgery has sidelined me for a bit. Yes, TV could have been my viewing of more choice, but for the first few days I couldn’t stay awake long enough to follow a program.

So, birds — juncos, sparrows, Northern flickers, siskins, chickadees and finches, among others — have been my primary viewing. What birds can teach us if we slow down enough is amazing.

We have two types of bird feeders, three hanging and one suet, plus my husband has set out areas where he puts feed on the deck for the birds who do not use feeders. It is always interesting to see the big flickers swoop in and command the suet while the little juncos hop along the boards for seed.

Usually, there is not a lot of sharing. Groups of birds come in as a flock to feed, then they leave, and another group comes in. But occasionally a mix of sparrows, juncos and finches will share the space and feeders.

It reminds me of human interaction, how we tend to flock together in similar groups. Just like the birds, we feel there is safety in keeping within our own species.

And that is where humans can make their greatest mistakes.

Staying in our own individual lanes can stunt our growth. If we want to grow and become more rounded individuals, we need to occasionally get out of our comfort zones and interact with others for better understanding. It was English Enlightenment philosopher Jeremy Bentham who said one should strive for the greatest good for the most people.

While Bentham’s Utilitarianism philosophy is now mixed in with other ethical principles, the idea of producing the maximum benefit for most people’s happiness and benefit is still an underscore for many state legislatures and the federal government.

Unfortunately, more and more states are passing laws that prevent the teaching of other cultures and groups, greatly limiting understanding. For some reason, state legislators think if they pass these laws, it will keep groups “pure.” What I think they actually mean is it will keep people from exploring who they really are and how they can develop compassion/understanding of others.

When Idaho passed its law prohibiting the teaching of race and gender issues, I realized it gutted one of my most popular courses, Cultural Diversity and the Media. Students who had never met a person of color learned about how stereotyping is dangerous and damaging. People who were questioning their sexuality learned there are options, that sexuality is not a choice but (scientifically) a genetic predisposition.

The legislative actions are very much like crows swooping in and disturbing an otherwise peaceful feeding of smaller birds. It is one group trying to impose their ideals on another with no recognition of the trauma they are inflicting on the other.

And it is trauma. To be considered as “other” certainly separates the individual from the rest of society. It often makes me wonder if the state legislatures are trying doing the will of the people or simply pushing their own agendas.

Boise State University recently gave me part of the answer. The 2024 Idaho Public Policy Survey showed for the first time, the majority of Idahoans feel the state is going in the wrong direction. That majority is slim (43% to 40% who say the state is on the right track, 17% don’t know/have no opinion), but it is a growing sentiment when compared to past years surveys.

It makes me wonder if other states do the same thing, and if so, are the results similar?

That brings me back to the birds. If legislators and policy makers would stop and watch/listen to the people, there might be changes. There might be less of a top-down form of writing legislation and more of a constituent-based consideration. Of course, that would mean interacting with people who do not look or think like they do, but if they are elected to stand for an area, they should at least listen to all the people in that district.

If sparrows and chickadees can share space with woodpeckers and flickers, then surely legislators could stop and listen to the people they claim to represent in state government.

