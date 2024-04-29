fbpx
39.8 F
Spokane
Monday, April 29, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsSpokane NAACP & School Superintendent Discuss Racist Incidents, Accountability
NewsLocal News

Spokane NAACP & School Superintendent Discuss Racist Incidents, Accountability

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

61

Related stories

Commentary

Voting Is An Act of Faith

Voting is usually seen as a political act. Voting is also an act of faith.
Local News

Idaho Pastor Addresses Congregation After Colleague’s Apparent Suicide

After the apparent suicide of Pastor Gene Jacobs, Pastor Jim Putman addressed his grieving congregation, urging them not to lose faith despite this tragedy involving their friend and spiritual leader. Putman emphasized that Jacobs' actions, though "wrong and stupid" if true, don't negate the positive impact he had on many lives. The church is now rallying around Jacobs' family and flock.
Commentary

The Principles of War and Moscow’s Christ Church

A critical examination of the ideology and actions of Doug Wilson's Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, raising concerns over their militant evangelism tactics, vision of a Christian theocratic state, controversial book defending slavery, and contradictory stances on biblical interpretations of slavery. The column contrasts the church's claims of being 'good neighbors' with incidents like the 'De-Mask Moscow' storming of a local store and plagiarism allegations, leaving doubts among residents about their true intentions for the community.
Local News

Spokane NAACP Resumes Series Addressing School District’s Racist Music Flyer

Spokane NAACP will restart their "Challenging the Narrative" series this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. As promised in their March Education Town Hall meeting “Addressing Racial Incidents in Our Schools,” they will feature Superintendent of Spokane Public Schools Dr. Adam Swinyard as their first guest.
Local News

White Supremacist Stickers Spur Outrage, Unity Against Hate in Spokane

On Monday, white supremacist stickers were found around downtown Spokane. These stickers read phrases such as “White Man Zone” and “Make White Children.” 

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
NAACP President Lisa Gardner, NAACP Vice President Jaime Stacy and Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard during the April 24 "Challenging the Narrative" Conversation / Screengrab from Facebook

Spokane NAACP & School Superintendent Discuss Racist Incidents, Accountability

News Story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

Spokane NAACP deliberated over racist incidents and accountability within Spokane’s Public School system Sunday afternoon on their newly relaunched “Challenging the Narrative” web series.

NAACP President Lisa Gardner and Vice President Jaime Stacy sat down with Spokane Public School Superintendent Adam Swinyard for this 45-minute discussion on Zoom and Facebook Live.

The conversation was prompted by the “appalling flyer” distributed at Wilson Elementary School nearly two months prior, suggesting fourth and fifth graders dress up as hobos and slaves for a music concert.

Gardner praised the swift response of the Spokane Public School district, noting that they were proactive in reaching out to the NAACP before they could intervene.

“I was very, very pleased that your team reached out to me and said ‘We’re on it,” she said. “They were on it quick — the response and reaching out to NAACP before NAACP could even get to the situation.”

She explained Swinyard had wanted to attend the March 20 Town Hall. However, she purposely decided against it to allow for transparent community dialogue beyond the Wilson incident.

“I was very intentional in not wanting you to be there, because I wanted there to be transparent conversation with the community and allowing them to air their grievances, but also, too, it’s more than SPS,” Gardner said. “So this is a town hall talk about what’s going on in our schools. How can we help with our families and our teachers and our students of color, so it’s beyond just Spokane Public Schools.”

The Conversation

The first question posed to Swinyard revolved around his feelings about the town hall and what he learned from it.

“In watching it I also reiterated to me it’s really important for us to be in community together and in relationships and create space where we can talk about what’s happening, for people to feel like they can be they can be heard and their experiences can be shared,” he said. “It also reiterated to me how important is that we’re operating as much as we possibly can off the same information.”

The information he wanted to clarify was another racist incident within the Spokane Public School system. Some at the town hall claimed Shadle teachers used the ‘N’ word and nothing happened to them.

“I can see nothing happening would be infuriating. Now that wasn’t the case. And quite the exact opposite happened. Those two individuals never worked for Spokane Public Schools in the classroom again,” he said.

“When things happen in Spokane Public Schools, it makes me particularly sad. And it makes me angry. It makes me furious,” he said. “When an adult makes a choice that hurts kids or staff or families, it makes me furious. And it makes me want to do everything possible so it doesn’t happen again.”

How to Hold People and Systems Accountable?

Stacy took the bulk of the conversation asking Swinyard about policy, procedure and accountability within the school system. She also addressed how teachers seem to be held accountable, but not the principals.

“I do think that they (the principals) are responsible for the cultures in their buildings,” Stacy said. “So we have incidents like what happened at Wilson or what happened at Shadle and teachers are being held accountable. How are we holding principals accountable?”

Swinyard responded by stating that the principal of Wilson Elementary School no longer holds that position and a new principal will be appointed. He did not address the situation regarding Shadle’s principal.

Looking forward, Swinyard emphasized the importance of continuous improvement. He stated the goal is for all students to feel safe and supported in their learning environment.

He encouraged ongoing reflection and a commitment to asking, “What else?” to drive progress.

“So yes, we’ve done a lot. And that’s great. That’s great, but what else?” he said. “And then when we do that, then we should say what else and when we do that, then we should say what else and just keep asking that and not be satisfied.”

The video recording of the talk with captions can be watched here.

The Spokane NAACP plans to host one “Challenging the Narrative” conversation per month. The next speaker has yet to be announced.

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Idaho Pastor Addresses Congregation After Colleague’s Apparent Suicide
Next article
Voting Is An Act of Faith
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x