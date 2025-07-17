61.7 F
Spokane
Friday, July 18, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsSpokane Buddhist Temple hosts Obon Festival to honor ancestors with dance, culture
NewsLocal News

Spokane Buddhist Temple hosts Obon Festival to honor ancestors with dance, culture

By: Morgen White

Date:

Related stories

Local News

Religion News Roundup: July 18

Religion news roundup for Eastern Washington and North Idaho, July 18
Commentary

My city was one of hundreds expecting federal funds to help manage rising heat wave risk – then EPA terminated the grants

In June 2021, a deadly heat wave pushed temperatures to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in Spokane, Washington
Commentary

Hope, history and the American myth we still believe In

This Fourth of July reflection explores the tension between myth and truth in American history, asking what we choose to remember—and why it still matters.
Local News

Catholic bishops ask court to halt law requiring priests to report abuse

Catholic bishops in Washington are asking a federal court to block a new law requiring clergy to report child abuse, arguing it infringes on religious freedom and the sanctity of confession.
Commentary

Nature, God and horror: Annie Dillard’s ‘Pilgrim at Tinker Creek’ turns 50

On the 50th anniversary of its Pulitzer win, a former student reflects on Annie Dillard’s haunting vision of nature, faith, and the via negativa in Pilgrim at Tinker Creek.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Bon Odori dancers/Photo by Izumi Pierce

by Morgan White | FāVS News Reporter

The Spokane Buddhist Temple will hold its annual Obon Summer Festival on Sunday, July 20, from 1p.m. to 7p.m., and invites the public to take part in the day’s events. The festivities will take place at 927 S. Perry St. in Spokane as well as in Grant Park, which is across the street. 

Obon is a Japanese Buddhist festival that honors ancestors through gratitude, reflection and joyful remembrance. Celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years, Obon traditionally includes Bon Odori dancing and Taiko drumming, both of which will be featured at the Spokane Buddhist Temple’s upcoming event.

Services at the temple are conducted by volunteer minister assistants under the supervision of The Rev. Cynthia Yasaki. Amanda Goodwin, a minister assistant since 2019, said Obon is the best time to come if you are an outsider to Buddhism. 

“Because it’s not just talking about Buddha necessarily” she said. “There’s a lot of Japanese cultural things like the dancing and drumming, and it’s really to remember all of our ancestors.” 

Obon Fest drumming
Spokane Taiko Drummers/Contribued

The festival will kick off with arts, crafts and music.

“Eleven to 1 p.m.is our setting up time, so that our tables will be ready by 1 p.m. The art event for the public is from 1 to 4 p.m., so that customers can come to purchase our products,” said artist Harumi Norasakkunkit. She has been selling her art at the festival for three years. Norasakkunkit paints animals using traditional Japanese black ink called Sumi. 

Sometimes the customers request a custom-made painting, like their pets, animals, families. So I can do that. I also do pencil portraits for like 10 minutes, quick sketches. And I do name writing in Japanese. Sometimes on the paper. Sometimes on a stone,” she said. 

While Norasakkunkit said her paintings aren’t specifically tied to Obon or Buddhism, it reminds her of her Japanese culture.

“I learned Sumi more like calligraphy when I was a child,” she said. “So using Sumi brings back memories from my childhood.”

Obon’s origin story 

The origin story of the holiday traces back to Maudgalyāyana, one of Buddha’s closest disciples, who used his supernatural powers to search for his deceased mother to find where she had ended up. 

amandagoodwin
Amanda Goodwin/Contributed

“In Buddhism, you can live multiple lives and in multiple realms. Maudgalyāyana could think and see where his mom was, and his mom had been reborn in the realm of hungry ghosts. Maudgalyāyana was kind of shocked that his mom ended up there because of her karmic causes and conditions, and he asked the Buddha what he could do to make her situation better. And the Buddha told him to make offerings to monks,” Goodwin said. 

After Maudgalyāyana did what the Buddha said, his mom was released from the realm of hungry ghosts. Maudgalyāyana was so happy that he started dancing with joy. 

“That’s where the tradition of dancing for Obon comes from, and we’re dancing with joy and with gratitude of our ancestors,” Goodwin said.

Bon Odori: Dancing with ancestors

When Izumi Pierce dances Bon Odori at the Obon festival she dances for her brother.

“It is said that the ancestors are dancing with you when you’re dancing,” Pierce said. 

izumipearl
Izumi Pierce/Photo by Rev. Paul Vielle

Pierce didn’t know much about Buddhism when her brother passed away, but he had requested a Buddhist service. This led Pierce to her first Obon festival in 1996 at a temple in West Los Angeles. 

“It had a great meaning to me at the time, and so I wanted to dance for my brother,” she said. Then I started learning from them, and I fell in love with Japanese dance.”

Pierce continued to dance, and learned Nihon-Buyo. She studied with a highly-respected Japanese dance group called Wakayagi, which is one of several groups in Japan that has been teaching students for over 100 years.

After moving to Spokane in 2016, Pierce wanted to continue dancing but found that the Spokane Buddhist Temple no longer had a dance instructor. So she became one. 

“When I got here, they were happy because we could have a festival again. And so we’ve been doing them ever since,” Pierce said.

In 2019, she was asked to take an exam by her sensei and passed. 

“They sent me my Natori, it’s like a diploma, and that gave me a name. That’s how I earned the name Izumi, She said.”

Pierce said that when you graduate, they choose a Japanese name for you because a part of the tradition’s rule is to teach with your dance name. 

For Pierce, Obon is a balance of the past with the present. 

“I’m remembering what has gone, what has passed. I’m remembering those loved ones. I’m celebrating their lives by dancing for them, and they are dancing with me spiritually,” she said. “And then, on the other hand, I’m spending quality time with my family and my friends and people that I’ve met along the way who are here now, and we are celebrating our lives together and meeting new people,” Pierce said. 

Schedule

1 p.m. Arts, Crafts & Music 
4 p.m. Shin Buddhist Service 
4:30 p.m. Karate Demonstration 
5:00 p.m. Spokane Taiko 
5:30 p.m. Bon Odori Dancing

All proceeds from the event help support the all-volunteer Spokane Buddhist Temple. 

FaVS News delivers independent faith focused journalism that informs and empowers our community. We tell the stories that often go untold. Your tax deductible support keeps our journalism free an 3
Morgen White
Morgen White
Morgen White graduated summa cum laude from Washington State University with a degree in broadcast journalism and media production. She extended her stay in Pullman to continue her role as an announcer and producer at NWPB. She later moved back to her roots in Seattle to be near family and has since transitioned into working as an on-air announcer for KUOW. Morgen’s passion for journalism and storytelling continues to fuel her reporting and the production of social media content for FāVS News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Hope, history and the American myth we still believe In
Next article
My city was one of hundreds expecting federal funds to help manage rising heat wave risk – then EPA terminated the grants

1 COMMENT

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lisa Ormond
Lisa Ormond
19 hours ago

I appreciate the cultural look, Morgan. Love the ritual of dancing with joy for passed relatives–honoring them in spirit, heart.

1
Reply
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x