Saint’s traveling monstrance inspires vocations in northern Idaho

News Story by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

A rare monstrance, blessed by the late St. Pope John Paul II, is traveling across Northern Idaho over the next three weeks with the goal of fostering vocations to the priesthood and religious life. This is the first time the Vocations Monstrance has been in Idaho for communities to view.

“We are so grateful to have the use of the St. Pope John Paul II monstrance in our state, and it will bear fruit here,” said Paul Grayheck, a member of the Serra Club of North Idaho, the group responsible for bringing it to the area and coordinating its car-driven tour.

From start to finish, this sacred vessel’s route will cover over 500 miles on its 17-parish journey March 20 through April 13.

Tour of prayer and purpose

A monstrance is a decorative circular stand designed to hold the consecrated Body of Christ host (the bread wafer). It will be displayed on the parish altar for viewing. Observers will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they see it, said the Rev. Mariusz Majewski, pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The Rev. Mariusz Majewski is the pastor of Coeur d’ Alene’s St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where the monstrance will be available for viewing March 27 – March 28. Check serranorthidaho.org for complete details and schedule. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

“I find non-Catholics are very interested in sacred things,” said Majewski. “We invite the entire community to come see the St. Pope John Paul II monstrance and spend moments of silent prayer in a sacred space because the church welcomes everyone.”

Specifically for the Catholic faithful, the ancient devotional practice of Eucharistic adoration will be encouraged especially to offer prayers for increased vocations, or holy lives, in the presence of Jesus. With 17 locations to choose from, parishioners can visit the vessel more than once in the coming weeks.

“Adoration is the most powerful tools of prayer when we specifically pray to God to steer the hearts of young people to respond to his call,” said Majewski.

Touching hearts right away

Locally, the monstrance arrived on Feb. 21 and opened its tour at Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Church in Spokane. Then, it crossed the Washington state line and traveled to Holy Family Catholic School (HFCS) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where students, parents and staff had the chance to experience its sacred presence at the end of February.

The students were moved by viewing the monstrance in their school chapel.

Holy Family Catholic School (HFCS) students pray during Eucharistic Adoration before the St. Pope John Paul II monstrance. HFCS was the first Idaho stop on the tour. / Photo by Jason Chavez

“The reverent atmosphere of the chapel created a space where students could bring their intentions, gratitude and spiritual needs directly before the Lord,” said HFCS Campus Minister Jason Chavez, who guided classes of students while visiting the monstrance.

“I felt a really nice calmness wash over me — like all my anxiety, guilt and shame was immediately put to rest,” said HFCS 8th grader Hagan Weiss.

Several students sensed a deep spiritual connection and acceptance like 8th grader Oliver Hacket.

“I felt during adoration we were a family, and we were whole,” she said.

For others, it was simple delight and excitement in being near the holy monstrance that they’ll remember.

“This is so cool, because it was blessed by a saint!” said HFCS 6th grader Lucas Antonich.

A pope’s living legacy

St. Pope John Paul II blessed only six monstrances for vocations prayer in 2004 during the Year of the Eucharist, one for each continent. They were specifically designated for Eucharistic adoration, which was a deep love and devotion of St. Pope John Paul II who was canonized a saint in 2014.

The late pope presented the North American Continent Monstrance to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for this purpose. In turn, the USCCB gave the monstrance to Serra Clubs to fulfill the pope’s request to use them in local parishes so all Catholics could come together to pray for vocations.

A ministry keeping church doors open

“To have more faithful people in our community and the world makes sense,” said Dianna Decker, the president of the 47-member Serra Club of North Idaho. “That should be the call for everyone.”

In 2016, the Serra group’s formation was commissioned by Diocese of Boise Bishop Peter Christensen to promote and support religious vocations across Idaho. Decker has been a member since its inception.

“Vocations is a passion of mine because it matters,” said Decker. “Really, if we don’t have a priest consecrating at the altar, we don’t have a church. It’s that simple.”

Uniting for faith livelihood

For long term sustainability of religious vocations in Idaho, faith-based schools, families and church communities play a key role in fostering and supporting vocations, according to Decker and Majewski.

“We have got to promote more vocations in the family. Parents are the first exposure of the Catholic faith. Parents help culminate that love of the Lord and to serve,” offered Decker.

This sentiment was echoed by Majewski, who was a seminarian, himself, in Idaho and was ordained in 2008.

“The voice of God speaks and moves the heart of a young person to follow a particular vocation,” he said. “The role of the Church is to create an opportunity for young men and women to hear the voice of God — by offering a prayerful environment, a positive view of religious life and showing the beauty of vocations as an appealing way of life.”

God’s calling

“It takes a special person to give up their life for the church of Idaho,” Decker said. “It’s an honor; it’s a sacrifice.”

She reminds the faith-based community that “planting seeds” is important and supporting the exploration of consecrated life is critical to increasing the number of candidates entering the vocations pipeline.

“Please look for the heart of Jesus among our youth,” she said. “No one should be afraid to approach a young man or woman and ask if they ever thought about a religious life.”

“I always believed as a Christian that God calls; he calls people,” Majewski said. “He’s not stingy.”

All tour locations, dates, and times for the Vocations Monstrance can be found at SerraNorthIdaho.org.