Pullman rallies for science funding amid federal cuts

News Story by Kali Nelson | FāVS News

On a sunny Saturday morning nearly 300 people from across the Palouse gathered in Pullman to participate in a “March for Science.” Similar events took part across the country, as citizens took a stand for science in response to President Donald Trump’s federal funding cuts.

The drums played as passing cars honked their horns in support, while everyone gathered at the corner of Grand Avenue and Davis Way. Children played and showed off their signs as the group gathered.

Dr. Pam Kolhmeier speaking at Reaney Park for a “March for Science” event in Pullman, Washington. / Photo by Kali Nelson (FāVS News)

Speeches were given when the protesters met at Reaney Park. Dr. Pam Kohlmeier, a former emergency room physician, said she wanted to see people from both sides come together to support science research. Kohlmeier ran in the 2024 Washington general election in the Legislative District 9 race for the house. She lost the race to Joe Schmick.

“I will say, I grew up in the midwest. I was a Republican the first four decades of my life, and the fact that the party that was grounded in rule and order is trampling on our Constitution is horrific and there are republicans who want to join us,” Kohlmeier said. “We just have to sit down and let that happen.”

Ian Clark, a Pullman-area farmer spoke about how funding cuts would impact his farm and the relationship he has with scientists. Clark said about 85% of the lower 48 United States is involved in some primary production through farmland, rangeland or forest land and the choices on how to manage that land can have huge impacts.

“If we’re not actually there looking at what is going on out there in the environment, we’re not going to like what we see in 50 years and so we really need to pay attention to that,” Clark said.

Clark spoke about how as a fifth generation farmer he works with the USDA and other scientists to increase his farm’s productivity and solve potential problems.

“When we go out and fertilize or spray or do all these things, what is actually going on and what is the correct course to take? We don’t have that and that’s where science really comes in. We need to have not just people paying attention but people paying attention without these business interests,” he said.

“March for Science” protesters walk down Main Street in Pullman, Washington, showing their support for federal funding toward science initiatives. / Photo by Kali Nelson (FāVS News)

The march was organized by Stephanie Rohrbaugh of Indivisible Palouse because of the impact of the cut to science funding to the community. She said the cuts to federal spending on science impacts everyone, and she was not opposed to finding wasteful spending.

“Universities do get the bulk of their funding from the government,” Rohrbaugh said. “Without funding they could pay some people but it becomes less effective.”

Rohrbaugh, a Garfield resident, said she wanted to organize the march to show support for the scientific community on the Palouse and to connect people with ways to get involved.

“I hope this is the foundation to help people, help people” Rohrbaugh said.