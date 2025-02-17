Photo essay: Hundreds protest at first Residents’ Day March in Spokane

News Story and Photos by Gen Heywood | FāVS News

Heavy falling snow, slushy walkways and cold temperatures could not keep hundreds of protesters home for the first Residents’ Day “We are Spokane / sp’q’n’i March” on Monday. From 12-3 p.m., about 500 of people of all ages gathered to stand in solidarity for BIPOC Rights, Trans People’s Rights, Immigrant’s Rights, Worker’s Rights, Women’s Rights and more.

Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR) van arrives / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

“Now is the time to act. Let’s come together to protect the people, values and future of Spokane,” the organizers said on the event’s webpage.

Protesters standing in front of the Clock Tower and the Pavillion / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Modeling what it means to work in collaboration, several community organizations and businesess sponsored the event, including Thrive International, Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR), The Way of Justice, Latinos En Spokane, Trans Spokane, Spokane Democratic Socialists of America and Kizuri.

Protesters displaying their voices through their signs / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

While there were designated speakers, each person was able to speak through their posters and signs.

Protesters gather around Spokane’s famous Radio Flyer slide in Riverfront Park / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Message displayed by women standing at the top of the Radio Flyer / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Protesters represented several faith and non-faith traditions.



Some signs carried a faith message / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

The Rev. Walter Kendricks, pastor at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, speaking at the first We are Spokane / sp’q’n’i March. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

“We gather here because we have had enough,” the Rev. Walter Kendricks said. “The only question you have to ask yourself is are you willing to stand for something that may or may not affect you?”



He cautioned that this may cost us even our own lives.



“I’m not afraid any more – enough is enough.” Kendricks said. “Contact your senator, contact your representative, write letters, send emails and say ‘”‘We stand for justice.’”

Pui-Yan Lam speaks at the gathering. She is an immigrant from Hong Kong, a naturalized citizen, Eastern Washington University sociology professor and a steering committee member of Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR). / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Pui-Yan Lam, Eastern Washington sociology professor and immigrant from Hong Kong and naturalized citizen used her time to discuss how those gathered can stand against the authoritarianism creeping into public education.



“We need to safeguard our schools right now. Act now or we are handing our school system over to the authoritarians,” she said. “We must support the teachers who are teaching truthful history. We cannot be silent. We must fight for our educational freedom.”



She also shared her own emotions desire to fight against the Trump administration and the acceptance of the far right in government positions.



“I am not afraid. I refuse to be intimidated into silence. Trump and the far right want to destroy the education system. They are afraid that knowledge will set us free,” Lam said. “Education will set us free from accepting our own oppression. They do not want us to be able to think for ourselves.”



“We are not afraid,” she said, and all in gathered chanted the same.

Kurtis Robinson, former Spokane NAACP president and current Washington State Commissioner of the Criminal Justice system, inspired the crowd to take action. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Kurtis Robinson asked the crowd to take stock of the work they’re doing locally to push back against red demographics influencing Spokane.

“Work on this with us,” he said. “We have to be responsible for our own change. It is time to get to work.”



Manzanita House Director Pat Castaneda asked the crowd to refuse to be silent. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

“Policies and fear are tearing our community apart,” Manzanita House Director Pat Castaneda said. “We are hear to say ‘Not in our city. Not in our name. Not on our watch. … Community must be built on compassion and dignity to make the city stronger. Stay united. Fight for dignity. Spokane belongs to all of us.”



The Rev. Mark Finney, pastor of Emmaus church and executive director of Thrive International, spoke about taking back the flag. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

“There is been confusion about what this flag means. when I was a kid there was a game called Capture the Flag, and I feel like someone has captured my flag,” Rev. Mark Finney said. “I’m not giving up this flag.”



Anwar Peace, a police accountability expert, gave the group statistics about the use of force in the community and talked about the Department of Justice. He noted the rise of not holding police accountable. For example, he had a neighbor killed by a sniper tactics when that neighbor needed mental health care. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

“We must demand more from our Police Department and city leaders to do better,” Anwar Peace said.



Ivonne (Evee) Polanski, an undocumented for 32 years, immigrated with her parents through many hardships. She grew up understanding she had to hide. Now, she is documented, and she said she came in solidarity with those experiencing the fear of being undocumented. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Instead of giving a land acknowledgement, War Bear spoke about what tribal people really need: their sovereignty and citizenship protected. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

“Tribal people have been here 40,000 years,” War Bear said. “They cannot have their citizenship to this land taken from them.”



Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Two full sets of protesters march across the Monroe street bridge in solidarity with the marginalized they believe are being attacked by the current Trump administration. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

The demonstration highlighted local concerns while connecting them to national issues. From educational freedom and police accountability to immigrant rights and tribal sovereignty, speakers emphasized the interconnected nature of their causes. As Rev. Kendricks reminded the crowd, the question wasn’t whether an issue directly affected each individual, but whether they were willing to stand for justice regardless.



