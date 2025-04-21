Post Falls Catholic parish takes gigantic leap of faith to serve community

Commentary by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

Post Falls, IDAHO — St. George Catholic Parish has had a spiritual presence in Post Falls, Idaho, for over 100 years as a faith-filled group of Christians seeking to serve God, its fellow church members and their surrounding community with love, commitment and unity. Their parishioners’ say their roots run deep.

A three generational Post Falls St. George Catholic family (the Becks) toured their new Parish Center together in February. (Left to right) Jim, 39, Don, 74, and Violet, 6. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

“St. George leaves an impression on someone. The Holy Spirit resides here” said Don Beck, a 74-year-old parishioner who’s farming family settled in the Post Falls area in the 1890s. “My family has deep roots in this community and this church and we’re not going anywhere.”

There are three generations of Becks who attend St. George. They and about 400 families make up this Post Falls Catholic congregation seeking to resurrect and revitalize their parish by nearly doubling their building footprint by adding 14,000 square feet.

Bringing to life a vision

It’s a remarkable build based on strong faith and humility plus an unwavering, methodical movement forward to wholeheartedly serve others within and beyond their church walls, said St. George’s Rev. Sleeva Raju Madanu who has been the church’s pastoral leader since June 2021.

“As Catholics, we want to develop deeper relationships with each other while growing in our faith together,” Madanu said. “What we see of ‘fellowship’ in the Bible is God’s people working and experiencing life together, building each other up to greater works of love.”

The future of Post Falls’ St. George Catholic Church as a 3D model along with a rendering of the Parish Center currently in Phase II of construction. / Contributed photo

The shepherd leading the flock

Madanu, known as “Father Sleeva” to his parish, is at the helm of the expansion efforts. He has been a priest for 30 years and entered the seminary in 8th grade. This past fall he earned his U.S. citizenship. Madanu has deep familial, religious roots that emanate from a priest lineage dating back 200 years in Southern India.

“He is truly a holy man,” said St. George Parish Council Chair Debbie Ellis. “When Father Sleeva prays, his prayers are answered. He must have a direct line.”

Going forth with courage

Three years ago, St. George’s parish boldly set out on its path to expand with a budget of $3.5 million. Together, they lifted this cross willingly knowing they had outgrown their current parish hall space and needed a place for the future.

The church broke ground in August 2023 after two years of fundraising, planning and multiple design reworks. In the project’s early stages, the St. George’s Building Committee gathered parishioners’ opinions and wish lists in creating the facility’s inner workings.

“It’s so moving to see everyone coming together in support of this new center,” Madanu said.

Expanding to serve community needs

“We don’t want the parish to stagnate,” said the new Parish Center Construction Project Manager Bob Ellis, who is a parishioner and a volunteer coordinating the building execution. “We want it to grow, and Post Falls is growing exponentially.”

Post Falls Mayor and St. George Parish member Ron Jacobson was chair of the Fundraising Committee, which guided efforts to raise over $1 million toward the new Parish Center build project. / Contributed photo

According to Post Falls Mayor Ron Jacobson, who labels St. George his “home” church, the construction effort couldn’t have come soon enough. Jacobson, a retired banker, headed up the initial fundraising capital campaign for the church’s expansion after “Father Sleeva” asked him to do so.

Ultimately, $1.2 million was raised with the capital fundraising campaign titled, “Making a place to Gather & Grow.” These monies along with other donations and parish property sales funded Phase I construction.

“This expansion will be a tremendous help in offering a sustainable foundation into the future,” Jacobson said. And growth, he said, is most definitely on the horizon for Post Falls based on the data.

“In 2010 the city’s population was around 27,000, and now it is 50,000. Projections are the area’s population will double by 2040 to 105,000,” said Jacobson.

Giving back to help others

He emphasized St. George parish members do a “phenomenal job” in Post Falls with their many charitable ministries offered including the Knights of Columbus, Mission of Charity, North Idaho Pregnancy Support Center and the Friendship Kitchen.

Many of these ministries are shut down currently or had to relocate waiting for the building to be completed. Jacobson emphasized this has an impact on the overall health of the community.

“There is definitely a need to meet the religious demands of practicing Catholics in the area,” he said. “And, for the greater Post Falls community, the parish also does an amazing job of raising money, supporting pregnancy support services and offering food and fellowship for the most vulnerable in our community.”

Creating good will and connections

The new facility is approaching 50% completion and will include a new parish center, an adoration chapel, a large reception area, six classrooms, a fireplace, a kitchen, an elevator, a gathering area outside the sanctuary and more. Additional church pews, a new confessional and a choir loft are also part of the expansion plans.

St. George Catholic Church in Post Falls’ the Rev. Sleeva Raju Madanu. Here he offered prayers on Palm Sunday. (Left to right): Atar server, Teddy Spooner, 11; Madanu; and Deacon Mike Pentony. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

“We desperately need this. Our current parish hall is so small and outdated,” Madanu said. “The new parish center will provide our church options in expanding ministries, creating new memories for our parishioners, attracting young families and offering more space to learn about our Catholic heritage and faith.”

St. George parishioners said they believe new life can come with the building’s completion giving them traction to share the gospel, fulfill their holy ministries and embrace fellowship within the church.

The flow of funds

Quietly and without direct financial help from the Catholic Diocese of Boise, the St. George parish community took on the financial and logistical responsibility of this long-term mission.

“This congregation is being extremely generous considering it is not a wealthy parish,” Jacobson said.

“Just to be clear, it’s a myth people have that the mother Catholic church pays for projects likes these at the local level” he said. “There’s not a Catholic church or Diocese writing a check for this expansion. It’s up to this Post Falls parish to finance it.”

Running short on dollars, not faith

The Parish building fund established to cover expansion expenses has been thoughtfully and responsibly handled. However, the monies have dwindled due to higher costs and unforeseen building issues, which caused delays. More money is needed to keep construction on target for a fall facility opening.

“Without additional funding, the contractors will have to stop work, and, if that happens, the contractors will pull their men and equipment from the site which is not ideal,” said Bob Ellis.

With due diligence and perseverance, St. George hasn’t stopped fundraising since the project’s inception, and more plans are in the works.

“We feel so blessed by what we’ve been able to accomplish so far,” Debbie Ellis said.

Recently, two anonymous donors offered a total of $100,000 if matching funds could be raised. Also, the parish secured a $900,000 loan from the Catholic Men’s Service Organization Knights of Columbus. Still, the math translates into a $500,000 shortfall.

Hoping for wonderous graces

The St. George congregation is regrouping, gathering more resources and focusing on prayer.

“We are so grateful for God’s mercy and for those people in and out of our parish community who continue to support our vision of growth to allow for faith expansion,” Madanu said.

Father Sleeva Raju Madanu joyfully greeted parishioners on the Parish Center tour in mid-February. About 100 people walked the insides of the new building for the first time. / Photo by Randal Ormond

St. George doesn’t seek pity, just understanding and kind assistance from any neighbor or person who believes in their cause — in the way of prayer, donations, suggestions and support for future St. George fundraisers.

“We are one family, and we need to recognize we need to lift one another up when the road gets tough through prayer and unity,” Manadu said.

With trust, purpose and patience, construction continues on the church grounds.

“We have a job to do, and we just got to get it done because that’s what God is asking of us,” said Bob Ellis.