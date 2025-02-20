Poem: Space for Grace



That first spark of God’s Presence

God’s love in your Heart

is what burns in your being now

But now it has consumed more of you



It seems we develop more and more capacity

to lay down in this bed of Grace

More of our being can release

and surrender and melt into God



More of us is permeated

and purified of wounds or lies

or whatever else covers over

our true nature in God



We are freed more and more

to be the embodied presence of love

we are more wholly and fully God’s

Holiness is giving space for Grace



