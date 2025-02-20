33.2 F
Poem: Space for Grace

By: Christi Ortiz

Stone stairs in moss-covered forest / Photo by chbaum (DepositPhotos)

Poem: Space for Grace

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News


That first spark of God’s Presence
God’s love in your Heart
is what burns in your being now
But now it has consumed more of you

It seems we develop more and more capacity 
to lay down in this bed of Grace
More of our being can release 
and surrender and melt into God

More of us is permeated 
and purified of wounds or lies 
or whatever else covers over
our true nature in God

We are freed more and more
to be the embodied presence of love 
we are more wholly and fully God’s
Holiness is giving space for Grace

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Christi Ortiz is a licensed marriage and family therapist by profession and a poet by passion.  She enjoys trying to put to words to that which is wordless and give voice to the dynamic and wild spiritual journey called life. She lives in Spokane with her husband and two children, Emmanuel and Grace. She loves the outdoors and meditating in the early mornings which gives rise to her poetry.

