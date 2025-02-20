Poem: Space for Grace
Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News
That first spark of God’s Presence
God’s love in your Heart
is what burns in your being now
But now it has consumed more of you
It seems we develop more and more capacity
to lay down in this bed of Grace
More of our being can release
and surrender and melt into God
More of us is permeated
and purified of wounds or lies
or whatever else covers over
our true nature in God
We are freed more and more
to be the embodied presence of love
we are more wholly and fully God’s
Holiness is giving space for Grace
