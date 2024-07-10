fbpx
101 F
Spokane
Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Subscribe to Daily Newsletter

HomeCommentaryPOEM: God under my fingernails
Commentary

POEM: God under my fingernails

By: Christi Ortiz

Date:

67

Related stories

Local News

Spokane’s Opioid Emergency: Religious Organizations Adapt to Aid Addiction Crisis

Spokane's opioid crisis prompts faith-based organizations to adapt their approach. Learn how Adult and Teen Challenge PNW and local churches are responding to Mayor Brown's state of emergency with Christ-centered programs and community outreach initiatives.
National News

The Washington insiders helping Sean Feucht spread Christian nationalism in Congress

'It is time in America that we take back territory,' Sean Feucht said in a video promoting his efforts to build a base on Capitol Hill.
Commentary

How can we choose to pull the threads of injustice?

Gen Heywood reflects on the lessons of the past, examining the role of silence and indifference in perpetuating injustice and how to change.
Israel-Hamas War

Bills to enhance religion in schools spur fights between faiths

Religious leaders and groups push back against new state laws requiring Ten Commandments displays and chaplains in public schools, sparking debate over separation of church and state.
Commentary

Embracing true contentment: From thrift store clothes to a home full of joy

Experience the liberating message of contentment: shift your focus from materialistic desires and embrace the true sources of happiness.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Close up of soil/DepositPhoto

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News

I cant “get” God
without the dirt
under my fingernails

I can’t seem to find a transcendent God
that isn’t also so immanently interwoven into humanity and earth, our common home

It’s as though I can’t find God without also finding you my brother and sister
in legs and without them

Woven as seamless fabric
perhaps as hidden and secret as the mycelial network sustaining us all

But no less apparent
blazing hot with its truth
burning up all false divisions

and lies of separation
until the glaring truth
stares me straight in the face

deep and long enough
until I remember
we are not separate.

I am you
and you are me
and we are We

And I can either choose to live in this truth and the knowing of it,
or outside of it

And that will make
all the difference
Christi Ortiz
Christi Ortiz
Christi Ortiz is a licensed marriage and family therapist by profession and a poet by passion.  She enjoys trying to put to words to that which is wordless and give voice to the dynamic and wild spiritual journey called life. She lives in Spokane with her husband and two children, Emmanuel and Grace. She loves the outdoors and meditating in the early mornings which gives rise to her poetry.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
The Washington insiders helping Sean Feucht spread Christian nationalism in Congress
Next article
Spokane’s Opioid Emergency: Religious Organizations Adapt to Aid Addiction Crisis
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x