POEM: God under my fingernails

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS NewsI cant “get” God
without the dirt
under my fingernails
I can’t seem to find a transcendent God
that isn’t also so immanently interwoven into humanity and earth, our common home
It’s as though I can’t find God without also finding you my brother and sister
in legs and without them
Woven as seamless fabric
perhaps as hidden and secret as the mycelial network sustaining us all
But no less apparent
blazing hot with its truth
burning up all false divisions
and lies of separation
until the glaring truth
stares me straight in the face
deep and long enough
until I remember
we are not separate.
I am you
and you are me
and we are We
And I can either choose to live in this truth and the knowing of it,
or outside of it
And that will make
all the difference