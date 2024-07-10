POEM: God under my fingernails

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News

I cant “get” Godwithout the dirtunder my fingernailsI can’t seem to find a transcendent Godthat isn’t also so immanently interwoven into humanity and earth, our common homeIt’s as though I can’t find God without also finding you my brother and sisterin legs and without themWoven as seamless fabricperhaps as hidden and secret as the mycelial network sustaining us allBut no less apparentblazing hot with its truthburning up all false divisionsand lies of separationuntil the glaring truthstares me straight in the facedeep and long enoughuntil I rememberwe are not separate.I am youand you are meand we are WeAnd I can either choose to live in this truth and the knowing of it,or outside of itAnd that will makeall the difference