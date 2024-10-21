fbpx
52.3 F
Spokane
Monday, October 21, 2024

Newsletter

Donate

spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsPNW Seventh-day Adventist team sets up donation hub for hurricane disaster relief...
NewsLocal News

PNW Seventh-day Adventist team sets up donation hub for hurricane disaster relief in Georgia

By: Emma Maple

Date:

80

Related stories

Commentary

Songs of praise amidst despair: Remembering Haiti’s spirit then and now

Learn about the ongoing violence and its effects on Haiti's population, particularly children, and how the author's memories of their positive spirit during an earthquake impacts her today.
Commentary

State senator’s claims of a racism-free Idaho clash with reality

A response to an Idaho state senator's denial of racism, examining hate crime statistics, personal experiences, and subtle forms of discrimination in Idaho while calling for greater understanding between communities.
Local News

Faith leaders call for a ‘No’ vote on Washington Initiative 2117

Washington's ELCA bishops unite against Initiative 2117. Find out why they urge voters to protect the climate and reject the repeal of WA's Climate Commitment Act.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 18

From organ concerts in Catholic churches to conferences that want to unite all against white supremacy, and from Bishop Thomas Daly speaking out against gender-affirming care for minorities to a new podcast on Doug Wilson's brand of patriarchy, this roundup has it all.
Local News

Spokane churches join forces after decades of disagreement to create CityLight

Explore the journey of two church communities coming together as one in the Pacific Northwest. Join the Northside and Sunrise congregations in this new chapter.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Hurricane Helene damage in Savannah, Georgia, taken on Sept. 27, 2024. / Photo by Georgia Red Cross (Flickr)

PNW Seventh-day Adventist team sets up donation hub for hurricane disaster relief in Georgia

News Story by Emma Maple | FāVS News

Volunteers in the Pacific Northwest are stepping up to help victims of the recent hurricanes that have ravaged the southeast United States. 

Last week, seven Seventh-day Adventists flew from Alaska, Idaho, Washington and Oregon to Augusta, Georgia, to run a warehouse to allocate donations between various distribution centers. 

Over the last week, the team has worked on setting up the multi-agency warehouse and distribution center, according to Patty Marsh, director of Adventist Community Services (ACS) and Disaster Response for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church Upper Columbia Conference (UCCSDA). 

Patty Marsh
Patty Marsh, Director of Upper Columbia Conference’s Community Services/Disaster Relief (UCCSDA Website)

Marsh said the warehouse has been receiving semi-truck loads of donations from all over. Once the donations are unloaded, the volunteers help coordinate, sort and send them where they are most needed. They will also distribute some of the donations onsite. 

“We tell you to wear the most comfortable shoes you possibly can,” Marsh said. “You will be on your feet all the time.” 

Four of the individuals have agreed to stay there for at least a month, potentially longer. The other three will stay for at least two weeks. 

Volunteers don’t work for the Adventist Church

The volunteers know they answer to whoever they’re working for, usually a state or a county. 

“We teach them about the chain of command, and we are not at the top,” Marsh said.

The volunteers will stay in an AirBnB while they’re there. Often, during disaster response, volunteers will just put up cots in the warehouse, she added. 

“[The AirBnB] is probably a step up from a warehouse,” Marsh said. 

The seven volunteers were already trained on how to run a warehouse and ready to jump in at a moment’s notice for a local or national disaster. 

Marsh, who coordinates the training for the UCCSDA, said learning how to run a warehouse requires at least one six-hour course covering the basics, as well as training about the rules, safety, how to give dignity to survivors, insurance and more. 

“All the nuts and bolts,” she added. 

How volunteers are chosen

Before individuals are sent to volunteer, Marsh said they are also vetted and go through a background check. 

Once they are needed, volunteers are chosen based on the skills they can offer the group. The group that was sent to Georgia includes a “very successful contractor,” three directors and individuals who can run equipment or offer computer skills, Marsh said. 

“The list of things they could do is what was needed,” Marsh said. 

In addition to the seven that have been sent, at least 30 other volunteers are on standby and ready to go within the next six weeks, if needed. 

At this point, Marsh said they just have to “wait and see” if other volunteers need to be sent in. 

“A cardinal rule of disaster responsing is flexibility,” Marsh said. 

Another area where the ACS needs to remain flexible is how long the warehouse will be needed, which is up to the state of Georgia. Marsh said there’s a good chance it will go through at least December, although local ACS volunteers will likely step in to run it within the next month.

Emma Maple
Emma Maple
Emma Maple is a senior majoring in Communication Studies and Peace Studies at Whitworth University. She is the editor in chief of The Whitworthian, Whitworth University's student-run newspaper. After graduation, she hopes to move onto a career in digital journalism with a focus on religion reporting.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Songs of praise amidst despair: Remembering Haiti’s spirit then and now
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x