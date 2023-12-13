PJALS Vigil to Honor Thousands of Civilian Lives lost in Middle East Clash, Call for Cease-Fire

News Brief | FāVS News

For community members looking for a place to add their voice to the current conflict and death toll in the Middle East, the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane (PJALS) will host a Candlelight Vigil for Lives Lost and a Call for Ceasefire on Dec. 14, at 5 p.m.

“This is intended to be a somber event to acknowledge the tremendous loss of life,” said PJALS Development Director Shar Lichty in an email invitation. They said the event will honor “the unnecessary 18,205 Palestinian and 1,147 Israeli civilian lives lost.”

The vigil will take place outside the Community Building, 35 W. Main, just before PJALS’ annual Winter Party and Membership Meeting, from 6-8 p.m.

From the building, people will walk together to the Division Street Bridge. Candles will be provided, and they ask people to dress appropriately for the weather.

“There will be an opportunity to chant as we walk to the bridge, but we will participate in a moment of silence once we have arrived,” said Lichty in the invitation.

Attendees to the vigil are also invited to the PJALS’ party afterward. The event includes dinner, an optional dessert potluck and recipe exchange, activities, an update on their financials and more.

If interested in the Winter Party and Membership Meeting, they ask you RSVP online.

All are welcome to the family-friendly event.