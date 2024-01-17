fbpx
New Fund Created to Help Preserve Spokane’s Historic Churches and Their Heritage

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

174

The inside of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Spokane, one of several houses of worship that can now qualify for this new Spokane Preservation Advocates fund. / Photo by Nicholas Damascus (FāVS News)

News Brief | FāVS News

Spokane Preservation Advocates has launched a new fund to contribute to the preservation of non-profit buildings, such as churches and schools, by sponsoring their application to the Spokane Register of Historical Places.

The fund will cover the sponsorship and consultation fees for eligible houses of worship, schools and other buildings owned by non-profit organizations, who are often overlooked as candidates for the Register due to their pre-existing tax exemption.

“Spokane Preservation Advocates aims to connect with owners of these overlooked buildings and sites and to encourage their preservation, which can be a source of pride, as well as provide a sense of identity and belonging,” according to a press release on the new fund.

SPA wrote in the same press release that cities change to reflect their growth and progress, but when a city starts losing its heritage, that progress tends to fall short of what makes a city strong.

Preserving the historic, architectural and aesthetic character of Spokane’s houses of worship and other non-profit buildings will help to maintain these connections and provide continuity as the city grows and changes.

SPA is a non-profit organization and exists to preserve and enhance the historic character of Spokane and Spokane County through advocacy, education and preservation

Churches interested in learning more can contact SPA at [email protected] or 509-344-1065.

Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

