New Lewiston UGM shelter to support homeless with faith-based recovery

News Story by Rose Owens | FāVS News

Brianne Trout was a drug addict living in Lewiston, Idaho. She lost custody of her two kids and faced housing and job insecurity. She had taken steps to get clean before, but it wasn’t until she started a program with Union Gospel Mission (UGM) that her life did a 180.

UGM of the Inland Northwest is a nonprofit organization that seeks to reach the poor with the love and power of the gospel so they may become God-dependent, contributing members of society, according to their website.

“Our main goal is to help those that are struggling with addiction into a pathway out of that, into recovery,” said Jeremy Stevens, Lewis-Clark (LC) Valley UGM Shelter director.

Trout has been sober for over eight years. She has her kids back, works a job she loves and has a great community of support.

Bringing the gospel into the recovery process had a significant impact on her by helping her stay sober, she said.

Brianne Trout and her children, who were given back in to her custody once she became sober, with the help of UGM. / Contributed by Brianne Trout

“I had done treatment several times before through non faith-based treatment programs and nothing just ever really stuck for me. I think that that was kind of a big need, you know,” Trout said. “I was already sober, but just staying sober that relationship with God was so important.”

Trout found out about UGM through her mother. The only reason she decided to join a program was to get custody of her kid, she said.

Because there was no facility in Lewiston, people there desiring help have to move to either Spokane or Coeur d’Alene. Trout moved to Coeur d’Alene.

“That was a huge life change for me, and that was very scary for me to do. I don’t know if I would have been able to do it without the support of my parents,” Trout said.

Trout believes that having UGM in Lewiston will be great because getting help is not always an easy feat for many, and they may have less motivation to do so if they have to relocate.

In Idaho’s Region 2 — consisting of Nez Perce, Clearwater, Latah, Idaho and Lewis Counties — there were 300 people in 2024 counted as unhoused individuals, according to Stevens. This includes people who were sleeping in their cars or maybe in hotels, motels and tents.

This number doesn’t account for individuals who were couch surfing or in domestic violence situations at the time. With no shelter in this region, UGM hopes to help these individuals by expanding into the LC Valley, Stevens said.

UGM just reached their estimated funding goal for the construction of their LC Valley Shelter, which will be a 96-bed facility. The estimated building costs came to $8.9 million. Four million was given from funds set aside by the UGM Foundation for expansions and the rest raised through their community partners, grants and foundations.

Now, they are working to raise another $300,000 for daily operations, which includes beds, furnishings, maintenance equipment and a 12-passenger van for shuttling people to appointments or other important destinations.

None of their funding comes from the government, which allows them to classify as a high-barrier shelter. It allows them to have certain requirements to enter the shelter, such as being sober and passing a urinary analysis and a breathalyzer. This also lets UGM preach the gospel freely.

“We want to establish a place where people do feel safe and can grow in their recovery,” Stevens said.

With UGM expanding into the LC Valley, this allows for greater ministry opportunities for local churches and organizations.

Crosspoint Alliance Church has been working to get ahead of the curve in anticipation for the new UGM facility. They have been sending members of their congregations to Spokane for exposure trips to UGM facilities there and have been able to spend the days serving at shelters and learning how the ministry works at UGM.

Currently, churches like Crosspoint are financially partnering with UGM, and once the building is operating, members of Crosspoint will volunteer and make up some of the staff at the shelter.

Other members of the church work together to build and gather supplies needed for the day-to-day operations once its opened. Women in the church have made over 100 quilts for beds in the shelter.

Andrew Wilson is the lead pastor with Crosspoint Alliance Church, and he says he sees the whole church on mission to help all people flourish as human beings. In addition to supporting the ministry and work of UGM, he is hoping that as the church interacts and serves in the community, they will be able to guide individuals to Jesus and to UGM and their programs.

He hopes that the church will be able to be that bridge to help people into spaces to find security and recovery.

“The issue of homelessness is a real thing in our valley, and UGM meets a really critical need for people who need help,” Wilson said. “And as a church we want to get behind that.”

UGM has seen many lives transformed and impacted in multiple communities, which makes Crosspoint members excited for this new expansion.

“I think the fact that the program was so long is key. It really gave me enough time under my belt and just taught me so many coping skills and new ways of living,” Trout said. “You know, I have my kids back. I’ve had my sobriety. I just really hope that other people can find the freedom that I found all because of God, but UGM was definitely the vessel that got me here.”