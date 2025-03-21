FāVS Religion News Roundup: March 21

FāVS Religion News Roundup: March 14

News Story by FāVS Staff

WA clergy mandatory reporting bill advances

Washington State House Democrats advanced Senate Bill 5375, making clergy members mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect. The bill passed the House Early Learning & Human Services Committee after Senate Democrats approved it last month. The legislation requires clergy to report abuse disclosed during privileged communications, such as confessions, if there is an imminent risk of harm. Previous attempts to exempt clergy from reporting during confession were rejected. Republicans pushed for amendments to preserve confidentiality, but these failed. The bill now moves to the Rules Committee before potentially reaching the House floor. If passed, it would take effect 90 days after the session.

New initiatives introduced for ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

The political action committee Let’s Go Washington (LGW) introduced a second initiative to repeal House Bill 1296, which modifies last year’s “parents’ bill of rights” (I-2081). This follows their earlier effort to repeal Senate Bill 5181. Both bills aim to adjust I-2081, with HB 1296 focusing on notification timelines and SB 5181 addressing student rights and school employee protections.

LGW founder Brian Haywood argues that parents should have rights over their children’s education, especially regarding mental health and gender-related issues. The bills have sparked debate, with Republicans supporting parental rights, most particularly with abortion and gender-affirming care related issues, and Democrats citing the need for clearer guidelines in schools.

Stand with marginalized at ‘Community in Solidarity and Hope’ gathering

Spokane civil rights leaders and professionals invite people to their Community in Solidarity and Hope gathering on Saturday. It will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Gonzaga’s Hemmingson Auditorium (HEMM 004). The event is sponsored by several local agencies supporting refugee and immigrant communities, like the IRC and Manzanita House, as well as those who support BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people like Global Neighborhood and Odyssey Youth Movement. The event’s goal is to celebrate these communities with hope, share ideas and strengthen bonds.

Free Braver Angels documentary screening in Moscow, Idaho

Join Braver Angels Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Kenworthy Theater in Moscow for a free screening of “Uniting America,” a 50-minute documentary directed by Emmy-winner Jim Brown. Produced by Peter Yarrow, the film explores the first Braver Angels “Red/Blue” workshop in rural Ohio after the 2016 election, showcasing Republicans and Democrats overcoming skepticism to build understanding and empathy. A panel discussion with local Braver Angels participants will follow.

Health and law panel comes to Gonzaga

Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens will join a panel of experts at Gonzaga University on March 27 to discuss how legal and public health systems can collaborate to create healthier, more just communities. The free public event, “Policy, Law and Public Health,” will take place from 4-6 p.m. in Wolff Auditorium in the university’s Jepson Center.

The panel, hosted by Gonzaga’s School of Health Sciences, includes Spokane Municipal Court Judge Mary Logan, Washington State Bar Association president-elect Francis Adewale, Washington Department of Health Assistant Secretary Lauren Jenks and WSU clinical psychologist Michael McDonnell. Discussions will address political polarization’s effect on public health policy, health-centered approaches to justice and barriers in translating research into policy. Media representatives are welcome to attend and should contact Gonzaga Assistant Director of Media Relations Dan Nailen.

Nerdy-themed variety show to raise funds for Spectrum Center

The Burlesquernauts will host “Nerdgasm,” a nerdy-themed variety show featuring burlesque, drag and live music on March 28 and 29 at The Guardian, 1403 N. Washington St. The 18-plus fundraiser will support Spectrum Center Spokane’s Gender Affirming Products Program, with all proceeds from the $35 tickets going to the nonprofit.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in nerdy costumes for the event, which organizers describe as “a protest, a celebration and a fundraiser.” The performances will feature nerdy-themed acts such as Star Wars striptease and live performances of cult classic musical numbers. Funds raised will help Spectrum Center provide transgender and gender-diverse individuals with free gender-affirming products, services and legal documentation assistance.