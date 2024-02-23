fbpx
Related stories

Local News

After Hiatus, FāVS News Celebrates Return of Community Events with Happy Hour

FāVS News is thrilled to announce the return of in-person community events, kicking off with their first ever Happy Hour on Saturday, March 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m at ELEVAR in downtown Spokane. After a long pandemic hiatus, FāVS News is bringing people together again for connection and conversation.
Local News

Spokane Ministry Buys Strip Club to Expand Trafficking Victim Services

Now, this non-profit Christian ministry is expanding with the recent purchase of Déjà Vu Showgirls strip club in Spokane Valley. The club was put on the market in August 2023, about two months before HC began looking for a larger, secure space to add a new outpatient clinic in the middle of town and on a bus line.
Commentary

Nex Benedict Is Another Matthew Shepard 

On Feb. 7, Nex Benedict, a non-binary Owasso, Oklahoma, teen, was beaten to death in a girl’s restroom at Owasso High School by three older female students. So far, there is no sign the girls responsible have been arrested or even interviewed by police. 
Local News

Former Spokane Police Chief, Craig Meidl, to Discuss Faith and Career

This week Craig Meidl, the former police chief of Spokane, will be coming to LifeSource Community Church in Couer d'Alene to discuss the ways in which his faith aided him in his career.
Commentary

We Have Traditions, Therefore We Are We

During the penultimate week of the month, the staff at the Hearth discusses the next month’s calendar. Staff goes over what events are forthcoming and which classes are going to be taught.

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 23

News Story by FāVS News Staff

Singing in Choirs Come Back in Fashion After COVID

This week the Spokesman-Review published an article about the new Whitworth Community Chorale, a choir ensemble started in September 2022 by Joshua Chism, the associate director of chorale activities at Whitworth University. The chorale brings together Whitworth students, faculty, staff and community members of all ages to rehearse and perform choral music together. 

In just a few months, the ensemble has grown to 150 members, exceeding expectations. The group provides an opportunity for people who want to sing in a choir again after many churches scaled back choirs during the pandemic.

Members cite the energetic direction of Chism and the joy of making music together as reasons for joining. An example is Taisiia Kompaniiets, a 26-year-old Ukrainian piano teacher who fled war and joined the chorale just two days after arriving in Cheney.

The inclusive ensemble allows beginners to advanced singers to participate. The article highlights how the chorale brings the community together through the unifying power of music. The group plans to perform a concert in April, showcasing their collective talent.

Controversial Curriculum Opposed by Local School District

The Central Valley School District (CVSD) Board of Directors held a special meeting on Tuesday morning to formally oppose two pieces of legislation making their way through the Washington State legislature. One bill, SB 5462, would require schools to incorporate queer history into their curriculums by December. The other bill, HB 2331, would make it harder for school boards to exclude identity-based educational materials.

RANGE Media reported that the CVSD board objected to the laws because they saw them as state overreach into local control of curriculum. They also cited concerns about the potential financial burden of revising the curriculum. The resolution passed unanimously in the hastily called meeting.

No members of the public spoke for or against the resolution, which was sent to legislators just hours before a hearing on one of the bills.

Gonzaga University School of Law announced this week that it will be hosting the With Pride: 2024 LGBTQ+ Rights & Advocacy in Legal Education Summit on April 19. 

Kellye Testy

This event will bring together scholars, practitioners, students and advocates to discuss LGBTQ+ legal rights and advocacy efforts in legal education. The summit will feature three diverse panels of faculty from various law schools and a keynote address by Kellye Testy, the incoming executive director of the Association of American Law Schools.

Attendees will have the opportunity to earn 5.0 CLE credits and network with professionals working to advance LGBTQ+ rights.

Gonzaga has been a leader in LGBTQ+ advocacy through initiatives like its Lincoln LGBTQ+ Rights Clinic, one of few clinics nationwide focused entirely on serving LGBTQ+ clients.

The school aims to further LGBTQ+ rights and access to justice through events like With Pride. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the website to register.

FāVS News
FāVS News
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

