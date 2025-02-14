FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 14

News Story by FāVS Staff

Valentine’s Day Ball to raise funds for LGBTQ+ youth

Odyssey Youth Movement is hosting their newest event, a Valentine’s Day “What’s Love Got To Do With It Ball.” Partnering with nYne Bar & Bistro the event will be on Feb. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. Included in the $20 admission are a drag show, appetizers, a dessert, prizes and a community celebration. Odyssey said bringing a date is not required but plus ones, partners and friends are welcome. The event is open to all relationship statuses and orientations. Ticket proceeds go to support Odyssey, and they can be purchased online.

Idaho lawmaker proposes Bible reading in schools

An Idaho House committee has introduced a bill that would require daily Bible readings from the King James or New King James version in all public school classrooms. Sponsored by Rep. Jordan Redman and presented by Idaho Family Policy Center president Blaine Conzatti, the proposed law would mandate sequential reading of the entire Bible over 10 years, though teachers could opt out on religious or conscience grounds, and students could be exempted with parental permission.

The bill faces significant constitutional questions, as similar laws have previously been ruled unconstitutional. While Idaho had a comparable law in 1925 and again briefly in 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down state-sponsored Bible readings that same year in Abington School District v. Schempp. Supporters argue that the 2022 Kennedy v. Bremerton decision, which emphasized historical practices rather than strict separation of church and state, might allow such a law to stand. However, legal experts note the situation remains unclear, and the bill could face challenges under both the U.S. and Idaho constitutions.

Hope House to transition to new homeless shelter model

Spokane’s women-only homeless shelter, Hope House, will close on June 30 after receiving multiple bailouts. The Volunteers of America (VOA) plans to transition it into a 24/7 referral-based respite facility, expanding from 20 to 44 beds starting July 1. This shift follows a bailout stipulation to move to a scattered-site model. While Hope House’s closure reduces bed availability for women, Spokane has expanded its scattered-site model with additional respite facilities. This new approach supports 178 beds, with plans to add 83 more, including a shelter for women and another one for women and children affected by domestic violence.

‘Homeless rights’ bill on legislative docket, Spokane businesses oppose it

House Bill 1380, introduced by Mia Gregerson (D-Seatac), aims to protect homeless individuals by allowing them to sue cities for enforcing camping and “sit and lie” laws. The bill proposes that local regulations must be “objectively reasonable” regarding time, place and manner. However, opponents say it lacks a clear definition of “objectively reasonable,” causing concern among municipalities about potential legal challenges.

The Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP) opposes HB 1380, arguing it fails to address homelessness effectively while compromising public health and safety. Instead, they call for expanded behavioral health funding, involuntary treatment options and diversion programs for those struggling with addiction and mental illness.

Supporters argue it protects homeless rights. The bill passed the House Housing Committee on Feb. 12 and is set for further debate, with a vote in the House Ways and Means Committee pending.

Grants offered to Washington and Idaho tribal nations and communities

Philanthropy Northwest is offering Thriving Communities grants, investing $48 million over three years to support tribal nations and communities in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington impacted by environmental changes. The grants aim to address issues like wildfires, air and water quality, health and underinvestment. Eligible applicants include tribal nations, nonprofits, local governments and higher education institutions. Three grant types are available: project development (up to $350,000), planning (up to $250,000), and assessment (up to $150,000). Applications are due by Feb. 28, 2025.

This is the final chance to apply for project development grants. However, there will be one more round for planning grants and two more rounds for assessment grants. Visit the Philanthropy Northwest grant website for more information.

Celebrating the historic Peace Light with ‘An Evening of Peace’

Harmony Woods Retreat Center will host “An Evening of Peace” on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m., featuring songs and prayers centered around the historic Peace Light, a flame that has burned continuously for more than 2,000 years.

Organizers invite community members to bring candles and join in prayer and song.