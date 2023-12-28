FāVS Religion News Roundup: Dec. 28

Read about the new Mighty to Save Ministries and how they serve the homeless population, the nearly full Coeur d’Alene City Council opening prayer line-up and an upcoming Buddhist New Year’s Eve celebration at Spokane Buddhist Temple.

News Story by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Christmas Feast for Nearly 200 Homeless

This week KHQ reported on the nonprofit Mighty to Save Ministries, which was founded less than six months ago by Daniel Aga with the mission of aiding the homeless population in Spokane. The ministry is comprised of former addicts and others who have lived on the streets themselves, so they can relate to those they serve.

This Christmas they hosted a feast for nearly 200 homeless people in the downtown area. In addition to a prime rib dinner, they gave out warm clothes, sleeping bags and other essential items. The organization currently operates out of a Coeur d’Alene church and plans to expand their ministry to Phoenix in the coming months.

Coeur d’Alene City Council Opening Prayer Line-Up

In a previous Religion News Roundup FāVS reported that the Coeur d’Alene City Council voted to open their meetings with an invocation from any “nonprofit, faith-based organization within the city of Coeur d’Alene.” This is a change from having Christian pastors provide the opening prayers, as scheduled by the Kootenai County Ministerial Association.

The Coeur d’Alene Press prayer line-up, noted that 22 of the 24 slots had been filled. Randy Priebe with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is set to open the first meeting on Jan. 2.

Buddhist New Year’s Eve Celebration

Looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve? Per tradition, the Spokane Buddhist Temple will be hosting a Buddhist New Year’s Eve Service and Sale. It will include a cultural gathering with a Buddhist service as well as Japanese food and items for sale.

The Bell of the Last Night Service at 6:30 p.m. will include “ringing out 2023” with the Joya-E Bell and attendees are invited to join in to ring the large Kansho Bell a total of 108 times, to symbolically ring away the 108 passions that inflict people.

The event will be from 4-7 p.m. at the temple, 927 S. Perry.