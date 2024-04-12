FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 12

News Story by FāVS Staff

Let’s Share the Dharma!

Sravasti Abbey, the Buddhist monastery near Newport, Washington, will open its doors on April 14, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for Sharing the Dharma Day. It’s a chance to explore the Buddha’s teachings and share in community fellowship. All are welcome.

Sharing the Dharma Day attendees sit with nuns from Sravasti Abbey / Courtesy Photo

Well-known Buddhist teacher Venerable Sangye Khadro will address this month’s theme, “Slow Things Down and Give Them Some Space,” a method to manage strong emotions in ourselves and others. Registration and a COVID rapid test required. Find more details on SravastiAbbey.org.

Climate Change Documentary Comes to Gonzaga

A new documentary called “Without Them I Am Lost” from Square Top Theatre will be screened on April 23 at 6 p.m. in the Hemmingson Auditorium at Gonzaga University.

The feature-length film offers a look at an Arctic community in Norway dealing with a rapidly changing world and coastline due to climate change. It follows American writer Damon Falke as he considers migrating to this remote northern region of Norway and the resilient people who call it home.

Charles M. Pepiton, a professor of Theatre & Dance at Gonzaga and producing artistic director for Square Top Theatre, directs the film. Pepiton has worked on other projects exploring themes of home, loss and the environment, such as the documentary “Koppmoll” filmed in Norway and the performance piece “The Scent of a Thousand Rains.” Registration to attend the screening required.

Migrant Family Hosted by Seattle-based Synagogue Featured in New Documentary

Mirna, left, and Magdiel with their children in the documentary “All We Carry.” (Courtesy photo)

In 2018, a group of Central American migrants traveled hundreds of miles through Mexico to the U.S. border, many fleeing gang death threats at home. Documentary filmmaker Cady Voge, followed one Honduran family, a couple and their young son, as they made their way from Mexico to Seattle in her documentary, “All We Carry.” Sponsored and helped by Seattle synagogue, Kol HaNeshama, they waited three years until an immigration court heard their asylum claim. The 87-minute documentary covers their everyday moments–both sorrowful and joyful–along the way.

The film won the Kathleen Bryan Edwards Award for Human Rights at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham, North Carolina. Communities can request a screening at: [email protected].

Spokane Police Department Gains Volunteer from Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo refugee Balinda Kizombo joined the Spokane Police Department, reported KHQ this week. He is a Spokane Police Department Reserve Unit volunteer. Kizomba gives 20 hours a month of his time doing some of the same tasks as full-time officers.

Balinda Kizombo

He teaches refugees about the laws of America within the department’s Community Outreach Program. Graduating from the academy last fall, Balinda says he fell in love with the program. It enabled him to learn at a slower pace still allowed him to work at World Relief.

Kizomba says he finds the criminal justice system in America the fairest system he ever experienced.

Carl Maxey Center Names Acting Executive Director

Jillisa Winkler

The Carl Maxey Center has named Jillisa Winkler as its acting executive director, reports Spokane’s Journal of Business. Winkler served as the organization’s program coordinator and interim operations manager previously. Rick Williams stood in as the center’s interim executive director after the passing of founder and first executive director Sandy Williams. She passed away Sept. 5, 2022, in a plane crash with her partner Patricia Hicks.

Faith Groups Invited to Learn More About Climate Crisis

350 Spokane Interfaith Committee invites faith and community groups to come together to help their members understand the climate crisis this spring and summer. These communities can join one that’s already begun or can create one of their own. 350 joins the Lands Council and the City of Spokane to sponsor this initiative.

“Wake Up World, Hope Through Understanding: A Curriculum for Faith and Community Groups” is the material used. The curriculum is free and available on the website. It can also be purchased for the cost of printing from Amazon, Cokesbury and Barnes and Noble.

Many of these study groups are joining the Lands Council and Avista May 7-11 to plant trees as part of the SpoCanopy project in honor of Expo ‘74 50th Celebration.

To learn more email [email protected] or call 541-951-2897.

Program to Help Reporters Increase Religious Literacy

This week the Religion News Association (RNA) launched an emerging journalists cohort for early career journalists or those new to the religion beat. RNA is a professional professional association for people who report on religion in the news media. The cohort is designed to help rising reporters learn skills and increase religious literacy that can help them in the field. It also aims to be a source of support at a time when many journalists are experiencing isolation and burnout.

“This cohort is an engaging new way to equip journalists with the tools and resources they need to cover religion with balance, accuracy and insight,” said RNA President Ken Chitwood in an announcement. “RNA couldn’t be more excited about the connections, conversations and collaborations that will come out of this program.”

The RNA cohort will hold regular virtual events and monthly networking opportunities. They will also host quarterly educational sessions that will provide the groundwork for religious media. The emerging journalists cohort is open to RNA members. Recent graduates should contact Liam Adams at [email protected] for a discounted membership rate. Those interested in the cohort can apply online.