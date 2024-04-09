Experience the Inuit Tribal Soul Music of PAMYUA in Spokane This Friday

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Brothers Phillip and Stephen Blanchett will bring their original Inuit music group — PAMYUA — to Spokane this Friday at Gonzaga’s Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. DeSmet Ave.

The brothers blend Inuit drum and dance melodies with R&B vocal styling and arrangements to create “Inuit tribal soul music,” said Phillip Blanchett in PAMYUA’s Beginnings YouTube video.

Their performances honor and share Indigenous traditions through ceremony, songs and dance with contemporary vocalization and instrumentation.

Alaska Magazine calls their group “One of the 10 greatest Alaska artists of the millennium.”

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $18 to $36. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the concert’s website.