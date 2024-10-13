fbpx
45.4 F
Spokane
Sunday, October 13, 2024

Newsletter

Donate

spot_img
HomeCommentaryAskAsk an EOC: What is the history of the rapture?
CommentaryAsk

Ask an EOC: What is the history of the rapture?

By: Nicholas Damascus

Date:

22

Related stories

Local News

Healing Rooms Ministries: The tax man says a religious ‘retreat’ must pay

Explore the powerful intersection of faith and politics through the narrative of Healing Rooms Ministries, their association with MAGA politics and the IRS.
COVID-19

The past few years have left clergy burned out and exhausted. But that can change, say experts.

Discover the reality of clergy burnout and the toll it takes on pastors. Explore the factors contributing to burnout and strategies for prevention and support.
Local News

World Relief Spokane hosts event to dispel immigration myths and encourage refugee support

Learn how World Relief Spokane is dispelling immigration myths and working to support refugees in the area.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Oct. 11

This week's religion news roundup includes a denominational convention, the winners of this year's Eva Lassman Award, information about the NAACP candidates forum and much more.
National News

Asheville synagogues plan for scaled-down Yom Kippur. Fasting is optional.

Discover how synagogues in Asheville, NC, are navigating challenges to hold Yom Kippur services during a storm while prioritizing the well-being of their members.

Our Sponsors

spot_img

Ask an EOC: What is the history of the rapture?

What do you want to ask an Eastern Orthodox Christian? Fill out the form below or submit your question online

Commentary by Nicholas Damascus | FāVS News

Eastern Orthodox Christians, Roman Catholics and some mainline Protestants view the rapture as heretical teaching of the Christian faith. It was not preached or believed prior to A.D. 1830 when John Nelson Darby individually proclaimed that his teaching is what the Bible says Christ will do when he comes again. Jesus, Paul, Peter, John or any of the writers of the Bible or Christian church fathers did not preach about the rapture.

The rapture teaches four comings of Jesus — first, his birth in Bethlehem; second, his secret coming to snatch away (rapture) the select few; third, his thousand-year reign; and fourth, the final judgment at the end of time. In the Bible, there are only two, not four, comings of Christ. 

What does the Bible say?

Passages of Scripture that allude to the event of the rapture are in actuality referring to the second coming or final judgment of Christ. He will return a second time to judge the living and the dead, whose kingdom will have no end. 

The rapture teaches that select born-again Christians will float into the clouds — no matter where they are or what they are doing — to meet the Lord in the clouds. 

Some questions to ask that logically follow this teaching include the following. If the raptured are driving, will the passengers die? If they are a pilot flying a plane, will their passengers die in a plane crash? If they are a surgeon in the middle of surgery, will the patient die? If they are parents with young children and babies, who will take care of the abandoned children?    

For a better explanation of this teaching from an Eastern Orthodox perspective can be viewed below.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Ask an Eastern Orthodox Christian

What questions do you have about Eastern Orthodox Christinaity? Fill out the form below and our writer will get back to you by writing a column in response.

Name
Optional
Optional
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Nicholas Damascus
Nicholas Damascus
As an infant, I was baptized as an Eastern Orthodox Christian. However, I would say that becoming a Christian is a work in progress, and I often wonder would there be enough evidence to convict me of becoming a Christian. The Orthodox Church is the ancient Church that Christ and the Apostles established. It is not a religion but rather a way of life. It is not about rules and regulations but rather guide posts to make choices to transition to what we were designed to become. Becoming Orthodox is not a conversion but more so a transformation of self. It’s not about being right: it is about “right being.” In John 14:6, Christ says I am the Way (to love and serve one another), the Truth (there is only one reality), and the Life (that life source is love). I invite you to submit any topics or questions to “Ask An Eastern Orthodox Christian” on the website. Join me in finding our way back home to the original teachings of the Church. When you change the way you look at things, things change the way they look.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
The past few years have left clergy burned out and exhausted. But that can change, say experts.
Next article
Healing Rooms Ministries: The tax man says a religious ‘retreat’ must pay
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x