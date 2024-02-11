Acclaimed Poet to Discuss Art’s Relationship with Faith at Whitworth

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Christian Wiman, a poet, author and editor of over 10 books, will be discussing the relationship between faith and art in March at Whitworth University. His talk, entitled “The Art of Faith, the Faith of Art,” will cultivate ideas from his book “He Held Radical Light: The Art of Faith, the Faith of Art.”

He will explore the connections between poetry and periods of spiritual reflection or prayer. He will also discuss the experience of reading non-religious texts as a person of faith, and other related topics.

As a former Jones Lecturer in Poetry at Stanford University, Visiting Scholar at Lynchburg, and the editor of Poetry magazine from 2003-13, Wiman’s experience is vast. He has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, Ruth Lilly Fellowship, Wallace Stegner Fellowship as well as an honorary doctorate of humane letters from North Central College.

His lecture will be held at Whitworth University’s Weyerhaeuser Center for Christian Faith and Learning on March 5 starting at 7 p.m.