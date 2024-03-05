A Recent Baptism Said to a Child of LGBTQ+ Parents She Is Beloved by God and So Are Her Parents

Commentary by Walter Hesford | FāVS News

Recently we celebrated the baptism of a little girl in my church.

In my faith tradition, the baptism of anyone from infant to old age is deeply meaningful, as it signifies that this anyone is beloved by God and beloved by us.

I respect the faith tradition of those who reserve baptism for those who are ready to understand and to accept its significance.

In my tradition, as I understand it (I’m not a theologian or pastor), we see every child born as a child of God, as belonging to God. Baptism does not need to be earned. It signifies our belonging, and it calls on the community to welcome the baptized one, the beloved one, into its fold.

At the opening of this baptism service, the pastor invited the children in the congregation to help prepare the ceremony by bringing to the baptismal font the necessary elements — primarily, of course, water. It is ordinary tap water, but symbolic of the water that sustains us spiritually as well as physically.

Then the parents and sponsors of the child come forth and proclaim their willingness to support the child in their spiritual development. The congregation also promises its support.

The service culminates with the sprinkling of water on the forehead of the child, the presentation of a lit candle and the presentation of the child to the congregation, who will shine forth with her own light.

‘Her First and Forever Name: Beloved’

During the course of the service, traditional Christian creeds and prayers are recited and a question asked to all attending that I’m sure most readers find archaic: “Do you reject the devil and the forces that defy God, the powers of the world that rebel against God, and the ways of sin that pull us away from God?”

“We do,” we all respond. What does this mean? What are devilish forces to us? One answer is implied in the next question: “Do you promise to speak the truth about the child’s identity as a child of God, affirming her through all circumstances with her first and forever name: Beloved?”

Devilish forces are ones that would deny this child or anyone their identity, this name. We live amidst these forces.

The parents of this child are two women who are members of our church. They are married to each other. The sponsors are diverse members of the parents’ LGBTQ+ community at the University of Idaho. All beloved children of God.

When Baptism Takes on Political Significance

We live in a state that would deny diverse identities. We live in state that threatens to eliminate our university’s LGBTQ+ Office, important to the well-being of the baptized child’s parents and thus to her. These are devilish circumstances.

Idaho’s legislature is considering what is misleadingly presented as “The Higher Education Fairness Act” (SB 1357), which calls for the end to all programs and offices that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. On the chopping block at the University of Idaho would be, for example, the Black and African American Cultural Center, The Office of Multicultural Affairs, The Women’s Center and, as already noted, the LGBTQ+ Office.

These centers and offices provide a welcoming place for marginalized students and an educational service to the university and the greater community. To eliminate them would create great harm. It would certainly make marginalized and minority people feel unwelcome.

That’s why the baptism at our church that I’ve been celebrating here is especially meaningful and not just an ordinarily wonderful, graciously miraculous baptismal event. This baptism takes on political significance as it stands in opposition to the devilish forces at loose in the State of Idaho. It says to the baptized child, to its parents and sponsors, to all of us, you belong, you are beloved.

