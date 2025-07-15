Women Lead at Gonzaga presents exclusive screening of “Carla the Rescuer”

61.7 F
By: Tracy Simmons

Carla Peperzak / Photo by Cassy Benefield (FāVS News)

News Brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Gonzaga University’s Women Lead initiative will host a community-building event featuring a social hour and exclusive documentary screening Thursday, July 31, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Spokane campus.

The $20 registration fee includes appetizers during the social portion and access to the film screening of “Carla the Rescuer,” a not-yet-publicly-released documentary about Carla Peperzak, a Dutch resistance member during World War II.

The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour in the courtyard of the new School of Leadership Studies building, followed by the 6 p.m. film screening in the auditorium. Organizers will provide conversation starters and networking opportunities for attendees.

“Carla the Rescuer” chronicles Peperzak’s wartime experiences and her message about creating a more tolerant and peaceful world.

The Women Lead initiative works to educate and empower women and their allies while creating inclusive workplaces with gender parity. The organization welcomes both longtime supporters and newcomers to the network.

Registration is available at https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashneti/static/storefront/guwomenlead/catalog. For more information, contact wo*******@*****ga.edu.

FaVS News delivers independent faith focused journalism that informs and empowers our community. We tell the stories that often go untold. Your tax deductible support keeps our journalism free an 3

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Associate Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

