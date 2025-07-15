Women Lead at Gonzaga presents exclusive screening of “Carla the Rescuer”

News Brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Gonzaga University’s Women Lead initiative will host a community-building event featuring a social hour and exclusive documentary screening Thursday, July 31, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Spokane campus.

The $20 registration fee includes appetizers during the social portion and access to the film screening of “Carla the Rescuer,” a not-yet-publicly-released documentary about Carla Peperzak, a Dutch resistance member during World War II.

The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. with a social hour in the courtyard of the new School of Leadership Studies building, followed by the 6 p.m. film screening in the auditorium. Organizers will provide conversation starters and networking opportunities for attendees.

“Carla the Rescuer” chronicles Peperzak’s wartime experiences and her message about creating a more tolerant and peaceful world.

The Women Lead initiative works to educate and empower women and their allies while creating inclusive workplaces with gender parity. The organization welcomes both longtime supporters and newcomers to the network.

Registration is available at https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashneti/static/storefront/guwomenlead/catalog. For more information, contact wo*******@*****ga.edu.