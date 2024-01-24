fbpx
36.2 F
Spokane
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsWA May Pass Bill to Increase Holocaust and Genocide Awareness in Schools
NewsLocal News

WA May Pass Bill to Increase Holocaust and Genocide Awareness in Schools

By: Mia Gallegos

Date:

116

Related stories

Ask

Ask an Evangelical: Do Evangelicals Believe in Scientific Evolution?

Do Evangelicals believe in scientific evolution or do they believe each and every species was individually created?
Israel-Hamas War

Spokane City Council Passes Resolution Condemning Israel-Hamas War

After hearing public comments Monday on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Spokane City Council voted 5-1 to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism and Islamophobia.
Commentary

The Song of the Swan and the Inevitability of Aging

Two factors influenced my decision to retire from writing a bi-weekly column. I recently turned 88, and for several years I’ve been going blind with age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness among elderly.
National News

Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz after Uproar over Antisemitic Messages on X

Elon Musk, who has been accused of allowing antisemitic messages on his social media platform, X, visited the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp on Monday.
Commentary

Nature Cares for Me, Even in My Own Back Yard

The evergreens here, streams and songbirds have become my church, the place I go to center myself. 
Washington State Capitol (Legislative Building) on the Capitol Campus in Olympia, Washington. / Photo by cmhpictures (Flickr)

WA May Pass Bill to Increase Holocaust and Genocide Awareness in Schools

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Several panelists and increasing numbers of staff within Washington’s school system are speaking up about the lack of Holocaust and genocide education within public schools around the state. As such, April may become designated as International Holocaust and Genocide Prevention and Awareness Month within the state of Washington, courtesy of the efforts of several members of the Washington State Legislature.

Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, is co-sponsoring a bill that supports this new April designation, while also taking plans a step further by mandating educational instruction on both the Holocaust and various historical genocides beginning during the 2027-28 school year.

The Holocaust is the only named genocide within the bill that was passed through Legislature in mid-January. Several activists who have familial or personal linkage to other genocides have suggested amendments to the bill that would extend a mention to these other significant tragedies, so that they don’t remain unmentioned within the classroom environment.

Spokane Public Schools has already made some strides in educating its students about the Holocaust, reported The Spokesman-Review. They have done so by naming its newest middle school after Carla Olman Peperzak, a Holocaust survivor living in Spokane. Copies of her memoir, “Keys of My Life,” are in the school’s library and include the story of her time working against the Nazis in the Dutch resistance movement.

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Ask an Evangelical: Do Evangelicals Believe in Scientific Evolution?
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x