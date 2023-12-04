fbpx
35.7 F
Spokane
Thursday, December 7, 2023
HomeNewsLocal NewsThe Gonzaga Climate Institute Announces Spring 2024 Lecture Series
NewsLocal News

The Gonzaga Climate Institute Announces Spring 2024 Lecture Series

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

Related stories

Local News

$25,000 Reward Offered for Tips Leading to Recovery of Missing Monk

The family of Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), the Buddhist monk who went missing from Sravasti Abbey on Nov. 7, is offering a cash reward for information leading to his recovery.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Dec. 7

In this update, you'll learn more about The Spokesman Review Christmas Bureau, a Salvation Army-Fred Meyer toy drive, the Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival and West Central Abbey's fifth birthday.
Israel-Hamas War

Parties canceled. Celebrations toned down. Hanukkah won’t be the same this year.

Hanukkah, a joyous Jewish holiday, which in the United States has often tried to rival Christmas in buoyancy if not glamour, will not be the same this year. With the Israeli military in the midst of a destructive showdown in its war with Hamas, few are in the mood to celebrate the holiday that begins at sundown Thursday.
Local News

WSU to Lead WA State’s First Comprehensive LGBTQ Survey

A team led by Washington State University researcher Traci Gillig has been awarded $500,000 by the Washington State LGBTQ Commission to conduct a survey of the state’s LGBTQ community.
Israel-Hamas War

UN Women, Caving to Pressure, Condemns Hamas

Bowing to weeks of mounting global pressure, UN Women released a statement “unequivocally” condemning “the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel” and calling “for all accounts of gender-based violence to be duly investigated and prosecuted.”

Loading

The Gonzaga Climate Institute Announces Spring 2024 Lecture Series

 

News Brief | FāVS News

 

The Gonzaga Climate Institute will host six talks in their spring 2024 lecture series, staring Jan. 23. Topics include discussing sustainable commodities, landmark climate change litigation, environmental justice and film screenings.

All the events are free and open to the public. Those interested in registering, must do so online for each event.

The six lectures titles, their dates and a brief introduction follow:

Deborah Di Bernardo / Contributed

Sustainable Commodities with Deborah Di Bernardo (Jan. 23)

Commodities such as coffee, chocolate and bananas — just to name a few — are going away due to deforestation and the climate change in creates. Local owner of Roast House Coffee, Deborah Di Bernardo, will discuss sustainability in coffee production.

Montana v. Held: Montana Youth use the Courts to Fight for a Livable Climate (Feb. 14)

Montana is one of only a handful of states that recognizes a constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment, including the climate. Hear from the lawyers who won the first youth climate case to go to trial in U.S. history.

“Covenant of the Salmon People” Screenshot

Film Screening — “Covenant of the Salmon People” (Feb. 20)

“Covenant of the Salmon People” is a 60-minute documentary portrait of the Nez Perce Tribe as they continue to carry out their ancient promise to protect Chinook salmon, cornerstone species and first food their people have subsisted on for tens of thousands of years.

A Community-Building Approach to Understanding and Addressing Climate Change Impacts (March 4)

This talk will highlight the importance that a Jesuit education can play in addressing the kinds of complex problems that increasingly present themselves in our rapidly evolving world.

Expo 74′: 50 Years of Environmental Justice Work in the Inland Northwest (April 12)

Fifty years ago, the Spokane community hosted the first environmentally-themed world’s fair.

This one-day event at Gonzaga will look retrospectively at the environmental justice work done over this half century and what work remains to be done in the coming decades.

Damon Falke / Contributed

Without Them I Am Lost” – Film Screening & Conversation (April 23)

“Without Them I Am Lost” offers a glimpse into an Arctic community clinging to a fragile coastline in a rapidly changing world. The story follows American writer, Damon Falke, as he considers the implications of migrating to the far north of Norway.

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Ad

spot_img
Previous article
Warren Throckmorton Takes on David Barton and ‘Christian Nationalists’ Revisionist History’
Next article
UN Women, Caving to Pressure, Condemns Hamas
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x