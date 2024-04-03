News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Temple Beth Shalom will be hosting a panel of University of Idaho forest experts on April 11 to discuss the relationship that can exist between science and spirituality.

The talk is entitled “Magic and Mysticism of Trees” and will take place at 7 p.m. at the temple, 1322 E 30th Ave. in Spokane.

The panelists along with Rabbi Tamar Malino will dive into the ways in which nature and trees are represented within the Torah and Kabbalah. “Magic and Mysticism of Trees” will be presented as a prequel to the May Expo ‘74 and the 50 interfaith celebration in Spokane.

One of the guest speakers on the panel includes Lauren Fins, professor emeritus at the University of Idaho within the department of forest, rangeland, and fire sciences. Fins received her PhD in Forest Genetics from the University of California Berkeley and has had several studies published in a range of environmental subcategories. Also participating will be Justyce Brant of The Lands Council to share his expertise in conjunction with spiritual ideology.

Visit the Temple Beth Shalom website to register.