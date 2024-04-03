fbpx
Local News

Temple Event Explores Science and Spirituality of Trees with UI Forest Experts

By: Mia Gallegos

Date:

Panorama of a scenic forest of fresh green deciduous trees with the sun casting its rays of light through the foliage/DepositPhoto

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Temple Beth Shalom will be hosting a panel of University of Idaho forest experts on April 11 to discuss the relationship that can exist between science and spirituality. 

The talk is entitled “Magic and Mysticism of Trees” and will take place at 7 p.m. at the temple, 1322 E 30th Ave. in Spokane.

The panelists along with Rabbi Tamar Malino will dive into the ways in which nature and trees are represented within the Torah and Kabbalah. “Magic and Mysticism of Trees” will be presented as a prequel to the May Expo ‘74 and the 50 interfaith celebration in Spokane.

One of the guest speakers on the panel includes Lauren Fins, professor emeritus at the University of Idaho within the department of forest, rangeland, and fire sciences. Fins received her PhD in Forest Genetics from the University of California Berkeley and has had several studies published in a range of environmental subcategories. Also participating will be Justyce Brant of The Lands Council to share his expertise in conjunction with spiritual ideology. 

Visit the Temple Beth Shalom website to register.

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

Walter A Hesford
Walter A Hesford
12 hours ago

Thanks for reporting on this. I love the passage in Isaiah when trees clap their hands as people return to their homeland and to God. There should be no conllct between science and spirituality.

