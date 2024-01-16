fbpx
Sravasti Abbey to Honor Geshe Tenzin Chodrak with Medicine Buddha Puja

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

41

The Ven. Geshe Tenzin Chodrak will be honored with a Medicine Buddha Puja on Jan. 21, at 10 a.m., at Sravasti Abbey / Contributed

Sravasti Abbey to Honor Geshe Tenzin Chodrak with Medicine Buddha Puja

News Brief | FāVS News

The Ven. Geshe Tenzin Chodrak (Dadul Namgyal), 64, who went missing when he went for a walk the evening of Nov. 7, will be honored on Jan. 21, at 10 a.m., at the Sravasti Abbey, in person and live on YouTube.

The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Department retrieved a body from a pond near the Abbey on Jan. 3. They believe it matches the description of Namgyal. An autopsy for the cause of death and a correct identification of the body is still in process.

However, the Abbey is still moving forward with formalling remembering the teacher’s life through a Medicine Buddha Puja and a potluck to honor the Abbey’s late teacher.

The Medicine Buddha practice invites great compassion and profound wisdom to support the continuity of the deceased, according to the Abbey’s website.

Offerings are welcome.

Registration information:

The Abbey asks in-person guests:

  • To register online to attend in person.
  • To bring a COVID-19 rapid home test with them and arrive early to test upon arrival.
  • To postpone their visit if they have respiratory symptoms. Symptoms listed here.
  • To postpone their visit if they’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID.

What are pujas?

A puja is a Buddhist ceremony that involves visualization, meditation, making offerings to holy beings and mantra recitations to receive inspiration and support, according the Abbey’s website. 

A puja generally focuses on a specific deity — a manifestation of enlightenment such as Tara, Avalokiteshvara or Medicine Buddha.

Pujas support the Abbey’s Dharma practice, accumulate merit (positive karma) and help to remove obstacles and other negative circumstances for ourselves and others.

A Medicine Buddha Puja also supports health-related issues, healing the world and restoring peace and harmony.

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

