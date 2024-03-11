YWCA Spokane to Honor Local Women Leaders at 42nd Annual Awards Luncheon

News Brief | FāVS Staff

YWCA Spokane’s 42nd Annual Women of Achievement Awards luncheon will be this Friday at the Spokane Convention Center.

While most sponsorship tickets are sold out, as of this writing and according to the registration website, some are still available.

Currently one corporate sponsor table for 10 guests ($2,000), two tables for 10 people ($1,350) and 50 student tickets ($135) are available for purchase here.

Margaret Mitchell, CEO of the YWCA USA, will provide the keynote address for the event, which takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Like all YWCA leaders, I believe in a world where all women and girls, especially women and girls of color, are free from racism and sexism, experience justice and equity, and are able to thrive,” Mitchell said on YWCA Spokane’s website.

This year’s honorees are:

More information about them can be found on the website.

The event raises critical funds to support the women, children and domestic violence survivors. They access YWCA Spokane’s programs and services more than 20,000 times each year.