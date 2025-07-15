Sponsor an hour: Fund the faith reporting that shapes our community

FāVS News Staff

FāVS News is asking readers to sponsor one hour of reporting monthly for $15 to sustain its religion journalism.

Monthly sponsorships of $15 per hour help cover average weekly reporting costs and ensure continued coverage of stories that shape understanding of faith in the community. On average, the publication funds 60 hours of reporting weekly through a team of 17 religion reporters covering faith and spirituality stories in the region.

Reader sponsorships directly fund the journalism that keeps the community informed about religious and spiritual developments.

Monthly sponsorships of $15 per hour help cover average weekly reporting costs and ensure continued coverage of stories that shape understanding of faith in the community.

These stories matter because faith communities are often at the forefront of addressing local challenges — from homelessness and food insecurity to interfaith cooperation and social justice. Without dedicated religion reporting, the public misses crucial context about who’s driving community change and why. Our coverage helps readers understand not just what’s happening in their community, but the deeper motivations and values shaping local decisions and initiatives.

You can become a monthly sustainer by signing up on our donation platform.