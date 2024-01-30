Spokane Service Missionaries Bring Hope and Assistance to Many in Need

Commentary by Jennifer Hicks | FāVS News

Today, more than 72,000 missionaries volunteer for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout the world in 450 missions. Many missionaries, like my son, who is currently in the Philippines, learn a new language and culture. They serve on average for 18-24 months. Women typically serve for 18 months and the men for 24.

Launched in January of 2019, service missions provided a whole new opportunity for young adults who needed to stay home for various reasons. Their complete focus is serving others. Still, others fill teaching missions and typically get sent far from home. Teaching missionaries also give service but not nearly as many hours as service missionaries.

Since 2019, it is becoming more common to see missionaries called to service missions, and they have a tremendous impact in their communities. Also, teaching missionaries give an average of two hours per day, five days a week, of volunteer service.

The Spokane Mission

For the roughly 180 teaching missionaries in the Spokane Mission, which covers the greater Inland Northwest, that’s 1,800 hours of volunteer work being donated per week!

Christopher and Becky LeBaron of Utah serve as the mission leaders for the Spokane Mission. Garry and Sue Borders of Spokane, along with Patch and Raylene Bonkemeyer of Spokane Valley work closely with the service missionaries and are liaisons to the charities on behalf of the Church.

The Borders estimated last year 26 service missionaries gave at least 20,000 hours of service to organizations in the Inland Northwest. (That number doesn’t include hours where they served in Church entities.)

The 20 service missionaries currently serving in the Spokane Mission volunteer at 33 different nonprofits, such as Kid and Teen Closet, SpokAnimal and Family Promise of North Idaho.

Elder Trevor Ely and Sister Marlee Miller — two service missionaries in the Spokane Mission — share their perspective on their missions.

Question: What is it like to be a service missionary?

Elder Trevor Ely:

“Being a service missionary has literally changed my life! I get the opportunity to serve my local community for two years, helping to bear my testimony through acts of service rather than through teaching gospel principles. Every service mission looks a little different because your mission experience is hand tailored to your strengths and needs. I don’t naturally have a lot of energy, but as a service missionary I can push myself as hard as I can, comforted by the fact that each day I get to return home to my family and take the time I need to rest. I can also find services suited to my talents and abilities. For example, I love to design and create art, so I have had the opportunity to create logos and designs for various organizations.

I have had the privilege to serve in several organizations around Spokane. I have served at a food and clothing bank, I’ve taught an English class, volunteered at various soup kitchens, helped at a pet food rescue/redistributor, received part-time proselytizing assignments and I’ve worked inside and out of the Spokane Temple and its grounds!

The service mission has taught me to always rely on the Lord and to strive for a charitable heart. There is always service to be done, and if you are humble and willing then the Lord will show you who you can serve. I have also learned so many important life skills through service. Time management, handyman work, to be bold, the power of scripture study and so much more.

Sister Marlee Miller:

Sister Marlee Miller (age 20) / Photo by Emily Wolfe

I have had the opportunity to serve God and his children by solely focusing on serving them. My missionary purpose is to help others come unto Christ by serving them as the Savior would. I serve voluntarily in charitable organizations, Church functions and within the community. I will minister in his name to the one, just as he did, expressing his lovingkindness. As such I live at home with my family while still maintaining mission standards.

The service I have provided for my community has been helping refugees that come into America learn how to ride the city bus system, create resumes for jobs, setting up their new houses and being a friend when they need it. I serve in the Spokane Washington Temple as an ordinance worker as well as painting maintenance pipes in the attic of the Temple. I have been able to serve in food banks, homeless shelters, daycare centers and the hospital.

Additionally, I have been given the opportunity to go out with the teaching missionaries twice a week and proselytize just as they do. I get to serve the service missionary sisters in my area as a sister training leader.

I have learned who my Savior Jesus Christ is. I know what his nailed hands feel like in the refugees that tell stories about their scars from the wars they escaped. I know what his pure heart looks like in the children whose laugh echoes through the halls. I know how he loves by the patrons I serve in his holy house. I know how he comforts in the missionaries that have comforted me in times of sadness. I know joy because I have had the opportunity to serve like he did.

Question: Would you do it again if you were to go back in time?

Elder Trevor Ely:

If I had the chance to do my service mission over again, I would say yes every single time without hesitation! My mission has given me an opportunity to walk away from each day feeling spiritually enlightened and joyously fulfilled.

Sister Marlee Miller:

I would do it again in a heartbeat. There is no better feeling than spending my days serving God’s children.

Question: Do you have any interesting stories to share?

Elder Trevor Ely:

I certainly have my share of health challenges and struggles. I had done everything I could to be as healthy as possible for my mission, but when I got my service mission call I felt frustrated and defeated. I felt that despite all of my hard work to get to a point where my doctors would sign off on my papers, I had still failed to even make it out of my hometown. I wanted to leave, lose myself in the work and come home different. I wanted the mission to change me, and I was worried a service mission couldn’t give me that opportunity. Then I actually met the service missionaries! They taught me that missionary work isn’t about where you get to serve, it is all about who you get to serve! That truly has helped me to change!

Sister Marlee Miller:

My favorite times on my mission have been when I teach refugees how to ride the city bus. Most of the refugees speak a range of languages including: Russian, Arabic, Swahili, Spanish, Chinese, Kinyarwanda, Ukrainian and French with little knowledge of English. So these three to four hour adventures consist of many mistranslated texts, navigating Google Maps, walking in either 90° weather or -2° weather and the occasional getting lost or taking the wrong bus. It makes it all worth it when we get back to their house. They have very little food but to show their gratitude they give almost all of it up just so I could eat. Their humble, charitable hearts along with their warm smiles make me want to stay on a mission forever.

Question: What is your “why”? What motivates you to do this?

Elder Trevor Ely:

My original “why” I came on the mission was to change for the better. I wanted to be converted. That still plays a huge role in my motivation to serve, but I would say my main “why” for serving as a missionary now is because I want to keep the two great commandments! I want to give my all to God, and I want to help my neighbors as best as I can!

Sister Marlee Miller:

I am on my mission because I love God with all my heart. I get to express my love for him by serving his children the same way he loves me. Giving up 18 months of my life to serve him full time is the least I can do because he has given me everything. Along the way I have been able to be a better disciple of Jesus Christ and how to go about living the rest of my life in service to them.

*****

Not only does serving a mission help young adults in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints look outward and build confidence, but they are providing tremendous service in local communities. As they are serving at food banks, caring for needy animals, helping the homeless and blessing homebound seniors, they gain compassion and valuable perspectives, which are sure to help them throughout their lives.

During these challenging times, it is marvelous to see the impact these young people are having in a weary world. Their enthusiasm and energy truly bring hope and assistance to many in need.

