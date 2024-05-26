Spokane rallies to restore defaced Pride crosswalk, raises $15,000 in three days

News Story by Megan Guido | FāVS News

Good things can come from bad situations.

Recently many Spokane community members were shocked and saddened to hear of another act of vandalism, this time against Spokane’s Pride mural street art outside of Riverfront Park. Spokane police estimate the incident happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 16.

However, when it was announced that the mural would be repainted, approximately $15,000 was raised in just three days. Enough money to pay for the restoration.

The mural will be repainted by Spokane Arts, a non-profit. They were originally contracted by the City of Spokane to paint it.

Skyler Oberst, director of Spokane Arts, said the funds will go toward paint, a paint additive that adheres to the asphalt, permitting from the city, private security and payment to the artist(s).

“Not only does the art send a message that upholds Spokane’s new city motto that we all belong, it serves as a traffic mitigation project,” he said. “Studies show when drivers are crossing art on crosswalks, they slow down.”

‘We are better than this’

The plan to repaint the defaced mural is made possible through private donation and a match made by the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane.

Diocese Bishop Gretchen Rehberg said, “Spokane is my community. Fear and hate don’t belong here. We need to show up and say we are better than this.”

Mayor Lisa Brown’s office issued a statement about the vandalism to the Pride flag mural:

“I am deeply troubled by the repeated defacement of Spokane’s Pride flag mural on Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street. This is not only an act of vandalism, but a hate-fueled act that goes against our values of equality, acceptance, and celebration of diversity.”

Lisa Hut, the director of communications for the mayor, said an investigation has been launched. She confirmed that there are surveillance cameras in the area.

Hut explained that the money to paint the original Pride flag mural came from revenue from the city’s “Asphalt Art” program that generates funds through photo red and speed radar cameras.

A new Washington State law will go into effect June 6 that allows for criminal penalties to be assessed for “bias-motivated defacement of private or public property.” Crosswalks, such as the one where the Pride mural is painted in Spokane, would qualify as public property.

‘God loves everyone’

“The real key is we can’t give up or be resigned (to these acts of hate),” said Rehberg. “We can’t demonize the people who are acting out of fear. These actions and behaviors are not acceptable, but we also have to respect everyone’s inherent worth. I believe God loves everyone.”

Rehberg continued, “If we don’t repaint (the mural), then someone is going to say, ‘We won.’”

“What we are really trying to do is create a community that is thriving, where everyone feels welcome,” she said. “There are no winners and losers.”

On the question of whether the mural will be repainted if defaced again, Oberst said, “Like anything worth doing, it is going to take difficult conversations.”

“What do we want to do as a community?” he asked. “Spokane Arts will be there with our community no matter what.”