Spokane City Council Passes Resolution Condemning Israel-Hamas War

News Brief by Mikayla Finnerty | FāVS News

After hearing public comments Monday on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Spokane City Council voted 5-1 to pass a resolution condemning antisemitism and islamophobia.

“Hopefully we can build upon this throughout the city of Spokane, on bringing people together. Because as was mentioned going in, there were a lot of confrontations and I think we built some bridges across those divides, hopefully, those will continue,” said City Council Member Zack Zappone during the meeting.

On Oct. 7 the Council passed a resolution that was accused of being discriminatory by condemning the war crimes by Hamas, and not acknowledging the Palestinian perspective of the conflict.

“This gives me hope for Spokane because we have some more difficult conversations to have. The fact we can all stay in the same room, and hash it out. Took several meetings, and we came to a level of agreement…” said City Council President Besty Wilkerson.

Councilman Jonathan Bingle voted against the resolution.