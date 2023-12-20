fbpx
Salvation Army Red Kettle Donations Are Down

By: Cassy Benefield

Courtesy of The Salvation Army Kettle Ringer Volunteer Sign-Up Website

Salvation Army Red Kettle Donations Are Down

With about a week to go, The Salvation Army Spokane is facing a shortfall to its Red Kettle donations — both physically and online.

Only about half of The Salvation Army’s $400,000 goal had been raised as of Dec. 14. The full amount is needed in order to give them the opportunity to provide for the needs of children and families facing difficult times, including survivors of the devastating Gray and Oregon Road wildfires.

This help includes programs and services like foster care, transitional housing, shelters, a youth camp, a community center, a family resource center and food.

“The Salvation Army is asking everyone in the Spokane and Stevens Counties to donate to help support vulnerable neighbors this Christmas,” a press release reads. “Red Kettle donations permit The Salvation Army to meet the urgent needs of many local families who will not have Christmas this year without your help.”

People interested in donating can drop cash or checks into a Red Kettle, or they can donate online at www.spokaneredkettle.org.

Interested donors can also mail checks earmarked, ‘For The Salvation Army Spokane Christmas campaign,’ to: The Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA 99207.

More than 192,000 children, women and men have benefitted from The Salvation Army’s programs so far this year.

