Please don’t pray for me — do something

By Janet Marugg | FāVS News Columnist

I prayed in thousands of different ways in case the wording mattered. I tried it backward and began with “amen” and ended with “Dear Heavenly Father,” and then forward like a formal letter.

I went original and labored prayers in Latin and Greek and Hebrew, out loud and in silence, and changed my approach from kneeling to standing and back again.

Desperate as I was to connect to a supernatural being to appeal to their power, I even prayed cross-legged yogi style and lit incense in hopes it wafted my prayers to God’s ears. And when I stopped, nothing changed. And everything changed.

From my prayerful past I understand that people react to tragedy with prayers as a salve for that feeling of overwhelming helplessness. It’s natural to grasp for anything when you feel like you’re falling into an abyss of grief. But I also know that prayers following a tragedy can deepen the tragedy.

Praying in the Past

Something I learned from my past life spent in prayer is that prayer can be a harmful trauma-bond. Prayer can be a hamster wheel of a thing — a faith tester with me always to blame for undesirable results. I either didn’t pray it right or have enough faith.

At their worst, prayers led to inaction and numbness. A person can get a lot of mileage out of helplessness and the irresponsibility of “god’s will.”

Looking back, I claim myself a survivor of a one-way neglectful relationship with nobody, and I’m a little ashamed about that. My prayers were placebo, no more effective than hope or positive thinking, and no more insightful to me personally than a horoscope.

What I claim without prayer is clarity — a reality that demands action as a proper reaction to tragedy, especially a preventable tragedy. Prayer can lull a person into thinking they’ve accomplished something when the truth is that if prayers worked, there’d be no cemeteries, hospitals or final exams.

I might’ve given up prayer, but I didn’t give up wishful thinking. I’m rather fond of wishing for a world of people who aren’t dependent on a supernatural entity’s authority — a world where people get off their duffy prayers and get to work with the idea that we, as humans, have what it takes to work out how to minimize harm and maximize human well-being.

From one wishful thinker to another, there is something existentially profound about facing tragedy without backup or “divine” intervention. When we cannot solve our problems with prayer or salve our emotional wounds with rote ritual, we are forced to deal with our issues.

Unfortunately, the greatest faculty for minds to possess is the ability to cope with pain. Prayer is a cope and coping is not fixing. Escape is not fixing. Turning things over to a supernatural being is not dealing with things. If there is one thing we’re here for it’s to be a human moved by feelings, and I’d rather trust my human feelings to a human professional than a supernatural entity.

Coping with Pain

The surprising thing is that it requires no god to learn from my emotional pain and to get on friendly terms with it, and to learn from it if I can. This is reason alone for refusing when told to just pray about things.

Phrases like, “Just pray harder” is nonsense to nonbelievers, which is why I cannot recommend the Secular Therapy Project enough for people unable to dismiss tragic experiences in prayer. For those of us who don’t pray and those of us with ineffective prayers, this science-based mental health care is a better option.

I can’t speak for all secular humanists, but those I know are compelled to actions that reduce human harms and maximize human benefits. We are called to use our intellects toward this ideal rather than wait for a supernatural deity to do it.

Secular humanism calls us to value human beings over the care and feeding of a deity or religious organization, and that it’s up to humans to mitigate tragedies, consider and plan for consequences and find solutions for societies where humans thrive.

In my hour of need, please do not pray for me. Do something! If it’s too late for me, do something for others. Do not delay the ability to solve problems, to develop creative life solutions or learning something important by the habit of prayer. Do not deepen a tragedy with tragedy.