Thursday, February 29, 2024
Non-Profit to Host Fundraiser to Advocate for Spokane Muslims

By: FāVS News

Knafeh dessert with pistachio powder served with tea. / Alp_Aksoy (DepositPhotos)

Non-Profit to Host Fundraiser to Advocate for Spokane Muslims

News Brief | FāVS Staff

Muslims for Community Action and Support will host a fundraiser Friday to help continue supporting the local Muslim community in Spokane.

The event will take place at Hamilton Studios, 1427 W. Dean Ave., from 6-8 p.m.

They invite the community to join them for knafeh and Cardamom tea while participating in an educational presentation and discussion about the history and people of Palestine. 

Feast World Kitchen donated the knafeh, which is a Middle Eastern sweet pastry dessert, and Cardamom tea. Hamilton Studios, 1427 W Dean Ave., donated the location. 

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online.

Donations and funds generated from ticket sales will help MCAS continue to support outreach, education and advocacy for the local Muslim community in Spokane. 

MCAS strives to build diverse and inclusive relationships with community members and local businesses. They work side-by-side with them in ongoing partnerships to build a network of support. Their is to make the community a better place for all.

MCAS invites all to their fundraiser including those for whom cost is a barrier. They have scholarship tickets available. For those tickets, as well as to RSVP, email [email protected].

