fbpx
46.9 F
Spokane
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsMother’s Day Retreat to Celebrate Feminine Energy, Benefit Transitions Programs
NewsLocal News

Mother’s Day Retreat to Celebrate Feminine Energy, Benefit Transitions Programs

By: Mary Feusner

Date:

88

Related stories

Commentary

Unpacking Complexity: Navigating the Pro-Palestine Student Protests with Nuance

The news cycle since then has been full of stories about pro-Palestine student protests on college campuses across the country. These stories are growing increasingly complex with moving parts that can be difficult to follow. In a world that is so politically divisive, this provides us with a great opportunity to practice nuance.
Commentary

Voting Is An Act of Faith

Voting is usually seen as a political act, but as this column explores, it is also an act of faith. Rooted in the Biblical idea that all people are made in God's image, denying someone's right to vote silences their divine voice. The piece examines how white Christian nationalism threatens this ideal through voter suppression under the guise of "election integrity." It argues voting is a sacred duty affirming human dignity, with leaders like Rev. Raphael Warnock calling a vote "a kind of prayer" enacting our spiritual values in the political sphere. The column calls on people of faith to vote their deeply held beliefs in favor of true democracy.
Local News

Spokane NAACP & School Superintendent Discuss Racist Incidents, Accountability

Spokane NAACP deliberated over racist incidents and accountability within Spokane’s Public School system Sunday afternoon on their newly relaunched “Challenging the Narrative” web series.
Local News

Idaho Pastor Addresses Congregation After Colleague’s Apparent Suicide

After the apparent suicide of Pastor Gene Jacobs, Pastor Jim Putman addressed his grieving congregation, urging them not to lose faith despite this tragedy involving their friend and spiritual leader. Putman emphasized that Jacobs' actions, though "wrong and stupid" if true, don't negate the positive impact he had on many lives. The church is now rallying around Jacobs' family and flock.
Commentary

The Principles of War and Moscow’s Christ Church

A critical examination of the ideology and actions of Doug Wilson's Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, raising concerns over their militant evangelism tactics, vision of a Christian theocratic state, controversial book defending slavery, and contradictory stances on biblical interpretations of slavery. The column contrasts the church's claims of being 'good neighbors' with incidents like the 'De-Mask Moscow' storming of a local store and plagiarism allegations, leaving doubts among residents about their true intentions for the community.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img

Mother’s Day Retreat to Celebrate Feminine Energy, Benefit Transitions Programs

News Story by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

This Mother’s Day, Of the Sun Yoga and Sound will host a day-long retreat to celebrate and empower divine feminine energy.

“Anyone who comes to this event is going to experience a beautiful exchange between giving and receiving,” said Jessie Skala, coordinator of The Divine Self Retreat.

The Divine Self Retreat Fundraiser will take place May 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Heart Space Yurt, 4248 E. 8th Ave. in Spokane.

Interior of the Heart Space Yurt / Contributed

Tickets, which are $75 and can be purchased online, include a Thai lunch from Compassion Catering, mocktails from Loving Liberation, a guided sound bath and yoga and multiple guest speakers, Skala said.

According to Skala, there will be workshops with local speakers on women’s wellness, yoga and community that honor the essence of the feminine spirit.

The Fundraiser

Half of every ticket purchased, as well as all the proceeds from the raffle, will go to Transitions, a nonprofit that works to end poverty and homelessness for women and children in Spokane.

A representative from Transitions will be there to discuss the organization.

Transitions programs support women and children through various services, including licensed childcare for formerly homeless children, affordable permanent housing, transitional housing to aid homeless women’s recovery and stability, job training in the food industry, a living center providing a stable and supportive environment for women and children to reside together and a women’s drop-in center offering a safe, respectful space.

“With the mission to help other women, it all clicked to support a program that behind the scenes is doing just that everyday, in Spokane,” Skala said.

She credited her mom for the idea for the event. She explained that while struggling with hormonal health, she and her mother learned a lot about natural approaches. They thought that there had to be others who would also benefit from all the things they learned. 

Mary Feusner
Mary Feusner
Mary Feusner is a multimedia journalism student at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at WSU.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Unpacking Complexity: Navigating the Pro-Palestine Student Protests with Nuance
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x