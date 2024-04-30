Mother’s Day Retreat to Celebrate Feminine Energy, Benefit Transitions Programs

News Story by Mary Feusner | FāVS News

This Mother’s Day, Of the Sun Yoga and Sound will host a day-long retreat to celebrate and empower divine feminine energy.

“Anyone who comes to this event is going to experience a beautiful exchange between giving and receiving,” said Jessie Skala, coordinator of The Divine Self Retreat.

The Divine Self Retreat Fundraiser will take place May 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Heart Space Yurt, 4248 E. 8th Ave. in Spokane.

Interior of the Heart Space Yurt / Contributed

Tickets, which are $75 and can be purchased online, include a Thai lunch from Compassion Catering, mocktails from Loving Liberation, a guided sound bath and yoga and multiple guest speakers, Skala said.

According to Skala, there will be workshops with local speakers on women’s wellness, yoga and community that honor the essence of the feminine spirit.

The Fundraiser

Half of every ticket purchased, as well as all the proceeds from the raffle, will go to Transitions, a nonprofit that works to end poverty and homelessness for women and children in Spokane.

A representative from Transitions will be there to discuss the organization.

Transitions programs support women and children through various services, including licensed childcare for formerly homeless children, affordable permanent housing, transitional housing to aid homeless women’s recovery and stability, job training in the food industry, a living center providing a stable and supportive environment for women and children to reside together and a women’s drop-in center offering a safe, respectful space.

“With the mission to help other women, it all clicked to support a program that behind the scenes is doing just that everyday, in Spokane,” Skala said.

She credited her mom for the idea for the event. She explained that while struggling with hormonal health, she and her mother learned a lot about natural approaches. They thought that there had to be others who would also benefit from all the things they learned.