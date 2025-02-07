Mardi Bras donation drive: Where bras, toiletries and dignity meet

Commentary by Angela Amos | FāVS News

It is bitterly cold outside and participants file into the Women’s Hearth to get warmed. Mondays are often emotional, as it has been the weekend without adequate rest or feelings of safety. Everyone is cold and hungry. We do our best to ensure check in is quick so participants can meet their immediate physical needs.

The daily shower slots fill up almost immediately.

Showers are so much more than washing. Showers provide dignity, 30 minutes of alone time to center and emotionally regulate and are a form of advocacy. Freshly showered, participants feel more prepared to meet with a potential property manager, a potential employer, attend a medical appointment or simply relax.

We provide what is needed for the shower, based on donations received. Ideally, we give the participant a washcloth and towel, freshly laundered here, as well as mini shampoo, conditioner, lotion, soap or body wash, razor, comb or brush, toothbrush and toothpaste. Most notably, we give underpants, socks and bras. Few things are as disheartening as showering and needing to re-wear the often smelly garments back on. If we are out of underpants, participants likely forego the shower altogether.

Donations from the community are the cornerstone of our operations. We always need hygiene supplies, and we always need bras and underwear. While we have our site’s wish list posted on our website, we have found that donation drives to be most effective. In 2017, Transitions and Volunteers of America’s Hope House hosted the first Mardi Bra, coupling a donation drive with the existing celebration of Mardi Gras. The pun and the connection were a stroke of genius, a portmanteau that my pun-loving heart will forever treasure.

Why are bras important? In their own words, our participants have shared that bras are critical for them. “

I finally got a bra that fits right! I have worn this too small one for I don’t even know how long.” She detailed how the too small bra band hurt when she breathed deeply but did not feel safe not wearing one. Another said, “A new bra! I have never had a new one before.” She detailed only having worn out bras with stretched out elastic, broken clasps and straps that used safety pins to keep in place. Another participant shared that “I can never find my size at clothing banks. This is the first time I got one that is exactly my size.”

We serve women and non-binary individuals experiencing poverty, trauma and being unhoused/unsheltered. Being without a bra leaves people feeling incredibly vulnerable. The support provided feels like protection when one is sleeping outside. Sports bras also provide a bit of anonymity, which can factor greatly into safety. If one is not noticeably female presenting, one can pass under the radar a bit easier.

Spokane can be an incredibly dangerous place at night, especially for those female presenting. Any modicum of protection we can offer makes a difference. Further, a good sports bra can be gender-affirming for our non-binary participants.

It is part of our mission of honouring the self-determination and dignity of our participants and our community. This year, community members can drop off Mardi Bra donations at the Women’s Hearth from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 14. Volunteers and staff from Transitions and Volunteers of America will be curbside so no one need get out of their car to drop off donations. For more information, please contact [email protected].

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.