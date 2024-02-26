fbpx
37.9 F
Spokane
Monday, February 26, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsGonzaga Professors Win Grant to Enhance Children of the Sun Trail in...
NewsLocal News

Gonzaga Professors Win Grant to Enhance Children of the Sun Trail in NE Spokane

By: Mia Gallegos

Date:

193

Related stories

Local News

Whitworth Campus Ministries Pressured to Step Off the ‘Narrow Ridge’

The conflation of theological beliefs and political beliefs is not unique to Whitworth University. Mark Killian, who specializes in sociology of religion at Whitworth, said that religion and politics “have always been intertwined.” Read how Whitworth walks this "narrow ridge" by not taking political stances.
Ask

Ask a Baha’i: Would a Christian need to pray to Bahá’u’lláh, not Jesus, if converting to the Baha’i faith?

If I followed the teaching of Baha’i would I need to change my lifelong relationship with Jesus? I wonder how can I, as a lifelong Christian, focus my prayers from Jesus to Bahá’u’lláh?
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: Feb. 23

Read about a new choir ensemble taking off in the community through Whitworth, a controversial curriculum that hasn't event passed the state legislature already being opposed in a local school district and legal education forum for LGBTQ+ advocacy hosted by Gonzaga in this week's FāVS News Roundup.
Local News

After Hiatus, FāVS News Celebrates Return of Community Events with Happy Hour

FāVS News is thrilled to announce the return of in-person community events, kicking off with their first ever Happy Hour on Saturday, March 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m at ELEVAR in downtown Spokane. After a long pandemic hiatus, FāVS News is bringing people together again for connection and conversation.
Local News

Spokane Ministry Buys Strip Club to Expand Trafficking Victim Services

Now, this non-profit Christian ministry is expanding with the recent purchase of Déjà Vu Showgirls strip club in Spokane Valley. The club was put on the market in August 2023, about two months before HC began looking for a larger, secure space to add a new outpatient clinic in the middle of town and on a bus line.
Public art on the Children of the Sun trail. / Photo courtesy of helveticka (Gonzaga University)

Gonzaga Professors Win Grant to Enhance Children of the Sun Trail in NE Spokane

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Professors Katy Roden and Greg Gordon of Gonzaga University recently received a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities in order to create a public platform exploring the history, culture and ecology of Northeast Spokane.

“Finding Our Way” is a website that would be accessible to those who walk along the Children of the Sun Trail. It will showcase multimedia stories that highlight the voices of community members, explore environmental issues, like ecological health and climate change impacts, and provide interactive maps that delve into the unique character of the neighborhoods surrounding the trail.

People walking along the Children of the Sun Trail would have the opportunity to read about these shared lives via digital access point QR codes that will be placed at various locations along the path.

In addition to the community stories shared on this trail, the project has a second phase that will involve the creation of Discovery Garden, an ethnobotanical garden that will feature many native plants and displays of biodiversity and climate change. This phase is in collaboration with displaced members of the Spokane Tribe.

The two phases of this project will be starting in the spring of this year and are likely to continue with their growth and development in the several years following its initial commencement. 

More information on this grant and the details of its progression can be found on Gonzaga University’s website.

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Whitworth Campus Ministries Pressured to Step Off the ‘Narrow Ridge’
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x