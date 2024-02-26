Gonzaga Professors Win Grant to Enhance Children of the Sun Trail in NE Spokane

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Professors Katy Roden and Greg Gordon of Gonzaga University recently received a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities in order to create a public platform exploring the history, culture and ecology of Northeast Spokane.

“Finding Our Way” is a website that would be accessible to those who walk along the Children of the Sun Trail. It will showcase multimedia stories that highlight the voices of community members, explore environmental issues, like ecological health and climate change impacts, and provide interactive maps that delve into the unique character of the neighborhoods surrounding the trail.

People walking along the Children of the Sun Trail would have the opportunity to read about these shared lives via digital access point QR codes that will be placed at various locations along the path.

In addition to the community stories shared on this trail, the project has a second phase that will involve the creation of Discovery Garden, an ethnobotanical garden that will feature many native plants and displays of biodiversity and climate change. This phase is in collaboration with displaced members of the Spokane Tribe.

The two phases of this project will be starting in the spring of this year and are likely to continue with their growth and development in the several years following its initial commencement.

More information on this grant and the details of its progression can be found on Gonzaga University’s website.