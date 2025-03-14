FāVS Religion News Roundup: March 14

News Story by FāVS Staff

Migrants’ arrests make news in Spokane as ICE agents seize them without a warrant

FāVS’ news partner RANGE Media broke a story this week about two Nicaraguan migrants violently arrested by 12 federal agents without a warrant. On March 10, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Spokane Valley detained Jeison Ruiz Rodriguez, 26, and his brother Cesar, 22, as they were heading to a court hearing. The agents, some in uniform and others in plain clothes, surrounded the men’s vehicle, broke the windows and used a Taser and rifle, injuring them. The agents claimed they had an “order,” but did not present a warrant.

ICE agents, some uniformed, some not, detained two migrants March 10 in Spokane Valley. They told the men they had an “order” but didn’t show it. / Screen grab from Kayla Somarriba Facebook post

Further reporting by The Spokesman-Review discovered no warrant had been filed to arrest the brothers. The men were taken to a detention facility in Tacoma. The incident highlights growing concerns about federal immigration tactics and the impact on migrant communities in the Inland Northwest.

Who is more religious (or non-religious) now?

The Seattle metro area has tied with Portland for the highest percentage of religiously unaffiliated adults among major U.S. metropolitan areas, according to a new Pew Research Center study.

For the first time, the number of adults with no religious affiliation in Seattle (44%) has equaled the number who identify as Christian, a sharp decline from 2014 when Christians represented 52% of the adult population. The 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study reveals evangelical Protestants and those who consider themselves “nothing in particular” are tied as the largest religious identity groups in Seattle at 21% each, followed by agnostics (14%), Catholics (11%), and mainline Protestants and atheists (9% each). The trend reflects a broader national shift, with Christians declining from 71% to 62% since 2014, while religiously unaffiliated Americans have grown from 23% to 29%.

Upper Columbia Conference announces making hard decisions due to budget shortfall

On March 5, Upper Columbia Conference (UCC) of Seventh-day Adventists President David Jamieson sent out an email to the Inland Pacific Northwest region he oversees to announce its financial challenges. He wrote to member churches located throughout eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Northern Oregon that the conference is facing a $1.8 million deficit for 2025 due to a 4.3% decrease in tithe, inflation and rising costs.

He said the challenge is shared by many conferences across the North American Division. To address the shortfall, UCC is reviewing staffing and departmental budgets, encouraging retirement incentives and planning for reductions. Five full-time office positions and ten pastoral roles will be eliminated.

“While difficult, this move is necessary for long-term financial stability,” Jamieson wrote. “The conference commits to supporting affected employees with compassion and communication. Prayers are requested for those impacted and the overall mission of the conference.”

The announcement came is part of Jamieson’s March 2025 “President’s Report.”

Mead School Board doesn’t know which transgender sports policy to follow – the state’s or the federal goverment’s?

The Mead School Board in Washington state is seeking federal intervention over the state’s gender-inclusive sports policy, arguing it conflicts with federal directives, undermines parental rights and impacts fairness in women’s sports. The board claims the policy violates President Trump’s executive orders banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

While the board waits for the federal response to their request, Washington Superintendent Chris Reykdal advised the board to follow state civil rights laws, as Trump’s executive orders on transgender issues lack legal authority and do not constitute law. The board expressed concern that complying with state anti-discrimination laws would risk federal funding, which makes up over 5% of their budget. Reykdal emphasized that state law should be followed, as it holds legal weight. He also noted that state funds can be withheld from districts violating civil rights laws but has never used this authority.

Habitat’s Women Build 2025 kicks-off March 19

Join Habitat for Humanity-Spokane and STCU for Women Build 2025, March 19-22, empowering women through hands-on construction experience. Volunteers will help build homes for modest-income families while addressing barriers to affordable housing. No experience is needed to participate. The event celebrates gender equality in homeownership, with a focus on overcoming challenges faced by women, especially single mothers. This year’s build will complete the final homes at Hope Meadows. The Kick-Off Celebration will take place on March 19 at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit habitat-spokane.org/WomenBuild.

Spokane Hindu Temple celebrates Holi Festival Sunday

The Spokane Hindu Temple & Cultural Center will be putting on their Holi Festival this Sunday (March 15) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. first at their Spokane Valley Temple and then onto Mirabeau Park for the celebration of colors. They invite the community to join them for the festival, which is also a fundraiser for the organization. SHTCC will celebrate the Holi Pooja, Holika Dehan and vibrant dance performances at the Temple. Prasad (food) will also be served. Tickets are $12, while children 5 and under gain free admission.

A Holi festival was held at the former FāVS Center on March 9, 2020. / Photo by Tracy Simmons (FāVS News)

Afterward, all will head to Mirabeau Park (about 2 miles northeast of the Temple) for the celebration of the colors. Food and colored powder will be provided to those who purchase tickets. For those who want to just come for the color portion of the festivities, there will be a charge for the powder. More information can be found on their Facebook page.